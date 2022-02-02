“Still Working 9 to 5” Doc to Premiere at SXSW – Kelly Clarkson to Duet Classic Song with Dolly Parton

Still Working 9 to 5, a documentary about the cultural impact of the 20th Century Fox classic 9 to 5, will hold its world premiere at SXSW on March 13th.
What’s Happening:
- Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dabney Coleman reunite on screen in Still Working 9 to 5, premiering at SXSW this spring.
- The documentary examines the cultural impact of the film 9 to 5 and the important impact it had on the women’s movement over the 40 years since its release.
- In addition to the core cast from the film, the documentary includes talent from its spin-off projects, including Rita Moreno from the TV series and Allison Janney from the Broadway musical.
- Also featured are activists and individuals closely associated with the women’s movement.
- The film includes a new duet of the classic song “9 to 5” between singer/songwriter Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson, produced by Shane McAnally.
- Along with the announcement comes the release of a trailer for the film.
- Visit www.stillworking9to5.com for more information.
Still Working 9 to 5 Creative Team:
- Director/Producer, Camille Hardman (HGTV’s Restored, Big Dreamers)
- Director/Producer, Gary Lane (Hollywood to Dollywood)
- Executive Producer, Larry Lane (Hollywood to Dollywood)
- Executive Producer, Steve Summers (Netflix’s Heartstrings, Christmas on the Square)
- Executive Producer, Shane McAnally (NBC’s Songland and multi-Grammy winner)
- Executive Producer, Regina K Scully (Won’t You be My Neighbor?, Phoenix Rising)
- Executive Producer, Geralyn Dreyfous (Allen v Farrow, Truffle Hunters)
- Editor, Oreet Rees, (Playground, King Leopold’s Ghost)
- Editor, Elisa Bonora, (Glen Campbell: Here I Am, David Crosby: Remember My Name)
Still Working 9 to 5 SXSW Screenings:
- Sunday, March 13th, Screening @ 3:45pm CT, SXSW Film Theater
- Monday, March 14th, On-line Screening @ 9:00am CT
- Monday, March 14th, Satellite Screening @ 6:00pm CT, AFS Cinema
- Friday, March 18th Screening @ 4:45pm CT, Stateside Theatre
