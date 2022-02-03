Comic Review – The Jedi Return to Starlight Beacon with Their Prisoners in “Star Wars: The High Republic” #14

by | Feb 3, 2022 11:49 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

I believe this week’s new issue of Star Wars: The High Republic from Marvel Comics represents the penultimate installment for the initiative’s first phase, so it makes sense that the action is starting to amp up as the storyline intersects with the cataclysmic events of Claudia Gray’s novel Star Wars: The High Republic – The Fallen Star from January.

The High Repubic #14 begins where the previous issue left off, with a number of Jedi having taken the starcruiser Ataraxia to the Nihil’s Great Hall in the remote area of the galaxy known as No-Space, where the ruthless band of marauders have adopted the strategy of attacking their own base to kill the invaders (along with their own people who are still inside).

The cliffhanger from last month of Marshal Avar Kriss’s potential drift toward the dark side of the Force is swiftly dissipated and revealed to have been a red herring, as newly minted Jedi Knight Keeve Trennis steps in to stop her from killing Nihil Tempest Runner Lourna Dee with her lightsaber at the last second. Then the Nihil survivors of the battle are both surprised and disgusted by the Jedi’s show of mercy, as they take them all prisoner aboard the Ataraxia instead of simply executing them as they would have done. Master Sskeer tells Keeve that this will likely turn out to be his last mission due to the steady progression of his uniquely Trandoshan disease, and the group returns to the Eiram system, where the Starlight Beacon space station has been in orbit to help locals recover from a natural disaster. Here’s where it gets a whole lot more interesting, because we get to see the other side of the conversation Kriss had with her old friend Stellan Gios in The Fallen Star, which you may remember was interrupted by a huge explosion from Starlight Beacon’s engineering section.

The Jedi manage to find a way aboard the station and evacuate many of the passengers in its top half, but not before the power gets knocked out on the Ataraxia, seemingly setting its prisoners free. And just when Kriss, Trennis, and Sskeer are about to spring into further action, they begin to feel the devastating, Force-draining effects of the mysterious creature brought to Starlight by Nihil saboteurs in Gray’s novel. It’s a great, tantalizing ending that has me wondering how writer Cavan Scott is going to wrap this narrative up with just one issue remaining before The High Republic rewinds time 150 years for its second phase, but I trust the climax of this run will be just as excellent as everything that’s come before. In the meantime, I’m glad to see the creative team following through on the promise of telling the story of Starlight Beacon’s destruction from multiple perspectives, and illustrator Ario Anindito’s detailed art goes a long way in helping me get a better grasp on the space station’s geography than I had based on prose alone. The big question here is what becomes of Lourna Dee, and I have a feeling we’ll get at the very least a partial answer to that question when issue #15 hits comic shops in March.

Star Wars: The High Republic #14 is available now wherever comic books are sold.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed