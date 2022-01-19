Comic Review – Marshal Avar Kriss Begins to Lose Control in “Star Wars: The High Republic” #13

by | Jan 19, 2022 6:06 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

In this month’s adult-targeted novel Star Wars: The High Republic – The Fallen Star, the Jedi of Starlight Beacon space station face a devastating attack from the ruthless band of marauders known as the Nihil. But Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic comic book is still catching up to those events, with Starlight’s Marshal Avar Kriss having taken the starcruiser Ataraxia (along with Keeve Trennis and Sskeer) to the region called No-Space to stage a preemptive strike against the Nihil and capture (or kill?) their presumed leader Lourna Dee.

The High Republic #13 opens with the Nihil’s actual leader, the “Eye” named Marchion Ro, briefing his underlings on what to do in case of just such a Jedi assault. Basically Marchion tells them they’re on their own, as is his wont, and Dee and her fellow Tempest Runner Zeetar are left to fend for themselves as the Force-users resolutely board their “Great Hall,” almost Darth Vader-style.

And the Jedi’s incursion isn’t the only thing that’s starting to feel a little bit like Darth Vader. Upon stepping foot in the Nihil base, Avar Kriss immediately begins to lose control in combat against her enemies. She kills Zeetar by exploding his own flamer suit, then heads off on her own to track down Lourna. But Keeve Trennis is having none of it, and stops Avar in her tracks despite being ordered by the higher-ranking Jedi to stand aside. The two have a brief confrontation, but are interrupted by Lourna Dee in a much bigger mech suit. Dee knocks Keeve unconscious and dukes it out with Kriss, then orders her own people to fire on the Great Hall in order to take out the Jedi– even though it will likely mean the deaths of many Nihil on board. Avar gives in to her anger and makes quick work of Lourna’s suit as well, demanding that she yield before cutting off her hand (wielding bond-twin Jedi Knight Terec’s stolen lightsaber– see a few issues ago for details). The issue ends with Trennis coming around, only to find Kriss about to cut down Loruna Dee for good.

There’s so much action in The High Republic #13 that the time I spent reading the issue flew by for me, and writer Cavan Scott’s dialogue and plotting are as crisp and zippy as usual. Artist Ario Anindito’s illustrations are also wonderful, and I found myself completely engrossed in the story thanks to both the script and the visuals. Scott and Anindito have proven themselves a wonderful team over and over again in this series, and this installment only goes further in cementing that impression. With The High Republic comic coming to a temporary end just two issues from now (before it rewinds time 150 years for the second phase of Lucasfilm Publishing’s ambitious multi-platform initiative), I can’t help but wonder how Scott is going to wrap things up… and where #15 will conclude in relation to the ending of The Fallen Star. We’ll have to wait until the end of February to find out, but for now I’ll be coasting on the high-energy excitement that this month’s adventure handily delivered.

Star Wars: The High Republic #13 is available now wherever comic books are sold.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed