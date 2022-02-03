True-Crime Series “Crime Scene Confidential” to Premiere March 8th on ID and discovery+ starring C.S.I Alina Burroughs

Discovery announced a brand-new true-crime series during a TCA press conference today, Crime Scene Confidential, premiering on ID and discovery+ on March 8th.
What’s Happening:
- C.S.I Alina Burroughs will re-examine forensic evidence from some of the most controversial murder cases in the new true-crime series Crime Scene Confidential.
- From Investigative Discovery (ID), the series will premiere on Tuesday, March 8th, at 9/8c and will also stream the same day on discovery+.
- Alina Burroughs has twelve years of experience as a crime scene investigator in Orange County, Florida, and worked on high-profile cases including the 2008 murder of Caylee Anthony and the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting.
- Six episodes have been produced for the introductory season, with episode descriptions released today for the first three.
- “My Search for Caylee Anthony”
- Airing Tuesday, March 8, available to stream the same day on discovery+
- CSI Alina Burroughs opens the vault on one of her most notorious cases, the death of toddler Caylee Anthony. Re-examining the grim clues, including a controversial strip of duct tape, Alina tries to let the evidence speak for a child without a voice.
- “Justice for Michelle”
- Airing Tuesday, March 15, available to stream the same day on discovery+
- CSI Alina Burroughs is eager to determine whether Michelle Witherell accidentally fell from her balcony, died by suicide or was murdered. Searching for the truth, she navigates a maze of conflicting pathology reports.
- “Cracking Brian's Case”
- Airing Tuesday, March 22, available to stream the same day on discovery+
- When family man Brian Hughes is found dead in his living room, it looks like a robbery gone wrong. The evidence soon suggests a plot hatched from inside his home and CSI Alina Burroughs deciphers the ballistics to give a silenced victim the final word.
- “My Search for Caylee Anthony”
- Crime Scene Confidential is produced for ID by Attraction with Richard Speer, Nicole Hamilton and David Cargill serving as Executive Producers. Jeanie Vink is Executive Producer for ID.
What They’re Saying:
- Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime & Investigative Content: “Alina possesses an uncanny ability to see what others cannot when assessing a case and she brings a fresh mix of forensic expertise and compassion to Crime Scene Confidential. We think true crime fans will be riveted watching Alina navigate the complex forensic evidence of these crimes – giving viewers and in some cases law enforcement a completely different perspective on these tragic events, especially as she revisits the biggest case of her career, the tragic death of Caylee Anthony.”
