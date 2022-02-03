discovery+ Reveals New Details for “Million Dollar Wheels” Celebrity Car Dealer Series

by | Feb 3, 2022 11:32 AM Pacific Time

Get ready to rev your engines on February 28th with the launch of Million Dollar Wheels on discovery+, executive produced by Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx.

What’s Happening:

  • discovery+ released new details about Million Dollar Wheels today during a TCA press conference.
  • Subscribers can experience the first two episodes on February 28th, with weekly new episodes following the premiere.
  • Million Dollar Wheels offers a behind-the-scenes look at the world’s most successful celebrity car dealer, RD Whittington.
  • Clients featured on the series include Jamie Foxx, Kim Kardashian, J. Balvin, Tom Holland, and Tayler Holder.
  • Car enthusiasts will see the rarest Rolls Royces, Ferraris, McLarens, and Maybachs in the world.
  • Million Dollar Wheels is produced for Discovery by Propagate.
  • The series is executive produced by Jamie Foxx, Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Rob Buchta, Shahram Qureshi, Chelsea Friedland, Douglas Banker, and Gretchen Morning. Emily Krakowski is the associate producer.

Million Dollar Wheels Synopses:

  • Million Dollar Wheels follows a diverse group of the top luxury and supercar dealers in the world. They are purveyors of the most exclusive vehicles in existence to an elite clientele composed of major celebrities in music, television and film, entrepreneurs in tech, next level hypercar enthusiasts, and the insanely wealthy. These dealers are the top tier of this industry, and no one else is as connected, savvy, or strategic. They don’t just sell cars; they sell a lifestyle right along with their own personas as the gatekeepers to exclusivity. But it’s their personalities, motivations, struggles, and life dramas that make them truly unique. They are tastemakers to the wealthy who themselves are breaking molds, shattering glass ceilings, and building multimillion-dollar businesses. Through the lens of these market leaders, audiences get an exclusive look into the world of high-end car sales and everything it takes to meet the expectations of their clients. Characters within their own right, these rare cars are the hottest ticket amongst high society, and the battle is on for which owner holds the keys.”
 
 
