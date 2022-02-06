Baymax from “Big Hero 6” Arrives at Scentsy with Sweet-Smelling Hugs

by | Feb 6, 2022 8:34 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

The first Disney-branded Scentsy release of 2022 gives fans their very own personal healthcare companion, Baymax! The inflatable robot from Big Hero 6 arrives on February 7th as a cuddly Scentsy Buddy plush. And homemakers can bring home the smells of San Fransokyo with the “Big Hero 6: Would You Like a Hug?” fragrance, available as a Scentsy Bar and Scent Pak.

(Disney/Scentsy)

(Disney/Scentsy)

“Big Hero 6: Would You Like a Hug?” includes marshmallows in the fragrance, fitting for the marshmallow-like bot Baymax. Meant to feel comforting all around, the other notes in this new scent are strawberries, raspberries, and sugar. Licensed Disney Scentsy bars for wax warmers retail for $6.50. The fragrance will also be available as a Scent Pak, a scented bag of beans that can be placed inside a Scentsy Buddy but are also great for adding fragrance to closets, drawers, or anywhere where having a wax warmer may not be an option. Licensed Disney Scent Paks retail for $7.50, although they are sometimes only available as a bundle with a Scentsy Buddy.

(Disney/Scentsy)

(Disney/Scentsy)

The price of the Baymax Scentsy Buddy is not yet known and will be revealed when the collection launches on Monday, February 7th between 9:30 and 10:30 am PT. Disney licensed Scentsy Buddies typically retail for $40. In addition to a zippered compartment that can hold a Scent Pak (included with the purchase of a Scentsy Buddy), what sets these plushes apart from others is the multi-sensory experience. Instead of corrugated arms and legs, Baymax has a woven material on his gray accents, including his elbows and the bottoms of his feet.

(Disney/Scentsy)

(Disney/Scentsy)

In addition to the 2014 animated film, Baymax was featured in the Disney Channel animated series Big Hero 6 The Series and will next be seen in the Disney+ short-form series approximately titled Baymax!

How to Order

Scentsy products can only be ordered through a certified Scentsy Consultant. If you don’t have one, I recommend Trista. Click here to buy Scentsy products from her store and you can learn more about Scentsy products from her website, ScentsWarmers.com.

 
 
