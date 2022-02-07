Disney Celebrates 10th Anniversary of “Doc McStuffins” with Musical Special, Disney Junior Marathon, New Song, and More!

2022 marks the 10th anniversary of Doc McStuffins and Disney Junior will celebrate with a new special and more!
What’s Happening:
- The doc has been in for 10 years and Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis announced plans for the 10th anniversary celebration of Doc McStuffins during a TCA presentation.
- First premiering on March 23rd, 2012, Doc McStuffins was the first preschool series to star a Black female lead.
- In honor of the show’s 10th anniversary milestone, fans can tune in to a new animated musical special that will premiere later in 2022.
- Disney Junior will also celebrate the show with a month-long celebration in March, including a marathon on Wednesday, March 23rd to commemorate the day the series debuted.
- Collectors can pick up a new 10th anniversary Doc McStuffins doll from Just Play.
- A new song, “The Doc is 10” performed by Laya DeLeon Hayes, will be released on Friday, March 18th from Walt Disney Records.
