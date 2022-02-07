Disney Junior Environmental Series “Tiny Trailblazers” Announced from Executive Producer and Star Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine is working on a new Disney Junior animated series called Tiny Trailblazers.
What’s Happening:
- The great outdoors, the importance of environmental conservation, and wildlife protection are themes of the upcoming Disney Junior series Tiny Trailblazers.
- The news was announced by Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis during a TCA press conference.
- Disney Junior is producing the series with Hello Sunshine executive producers Reese Witherspoon and Claire Curley.
- National Geographic partners serve as a consultant on the series.
- Reese Witherspoon also voices Fern, a wildlife specialist and mother to one of the main characters.
- Tiny Trailblazers follows adventurous kids Tilly and Birdie whose mothers are scientists.
- In addition to a science curriculum, Tiny Trailblazers will also include social and emotional lessons.
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).