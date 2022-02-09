Disney+ Watch Guide: February 9th-15th

by | Feb 9, 2022 11:03 AM Pacific Time

Love is in the air this week on Disney+ with a Valentine’s Day Collection of the most romantic films and TV shows on the streamer. Disney also surprised subscribers with additions to the Celebrate Black Stories collection with content previously only available on Hulu. And, of course, Star Wars fans will be glued to the finale of The Book of Boba Fett while Marvel fans can get a look behind-the-scenes at Hawkeye. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, February 9th

Marvel Studios Assembled – “The Making of Hawkeye”

“ASSEMBLED is a comprehensive series of documentary-style specials streaming on Disney+ that chronicles the creation of Marvel Studios’ thrilling new shows and theatrical releases. Journey behind-the-scenes of productions such as WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki via exclusive on-set footage. Join filmmakers and stars like Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner as they detail the genesis of the Black Widow film, and the Hawkeye series. ASSEMBLED is an immersive, and in-depth examination of the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Snowdrop

“When a blood-soaked man (Jung Hae-In) bursts into the dormitory of a women’s university in Seoul, Korea, Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo) will go against her better judgement and risk being expelled to hide the man from his attackers and tend to his wounds. Unbeknownst to Yeong-ro, the man has a harrowing secret that threatens to put her friends’ and family’s safety at risk, and the two young lovers will have to work together to overcome the obstacles.”

The Book of Boba Fett – “Chapter 7” (Finale)

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, February 9th

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery

The first 6 episodes of the brand-new Disney Junior series invites a new generation of kids to Wonderland.

black-ish

The first 3 seasons of ABC’s hit comedy from Kenya Barris makes its Disney+ debut (the rest of the series is streaming on Hulu).

grown-ish

This Freeform black-ish spin-off follows Zoey Johnson to college (Complete seasons 1-3, first half of season 4).

The Wonder Years (2021)

The first 12 episodes of ABC’s new adaptation of The Wonder Years.

Summer of Soul

Questlove’s Sundance award-winning documentary film arrives on Disney+ after its theatrical release from Searchlight Pictures and its streaming premiere on Hulu.

Good Morning America: The 94th Oscars Nomination Show

First broadcast on February 8th through Good Morning America, Oscars co-host Leslie Jordan reveals this year’s nominees.

Library Highlights

25th Anniversary – That Darn Cat (1997)

Christina Ricci and Doug E. Doug star in this remake of Disney’s 1965 mystery comedy, featuring a cameo by Dean Jones. Premiered February 14th, 1997.

20th Anniversary – Return to Never Land

Wendy’s daughter Jane had her own adventures with Peter Pan when a Disney Toon Studios sequel to the animated classic was released in theaters on February 15th, 2002.

Valentine's Day Collection

Share the love this Valentine’s Day with heart-centered movies and shows. Here are a few suggestions for a romantic night in.

View the full Valentine’s Day Collection here.

Black History Month – Celebrate Black Stories

Movies

TV Shows

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
