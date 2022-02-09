The HISTORY Channel Releases Trailer for “Theodore Roosevelt” Miniseries Coming Memorial Day Weekend

by | Feb 9, 2022 11:25 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

The HISTORY Channel just announced the premiere date for Theodore Roosevelt alongside the official trailer, airing Memorial Day Weekend.

(HISTORY)

(HISTORY)

What’s Happening:

  • The HISTORY Channel’s fourth presidential miniseries Theodore Roosevelt will air as a two-night event on May 30th and 31st at 8/7c.
  • The news was announced today ahead of a TCA presentation from the network.
  • Theodore Roosevelt is based on Pulitzer Prize-winning bestselling author Doris Kearns Goodwin’s New York Times bestseller, Leadership: In Turbulent Times.
  • The five-hour miniseries includes interviews with renowned historians and authors Dr. H.W. Brands, Col. USMC Ret. Doug Douds, Dr. Kathleen Dalton, Dr. Douglas Brinkley, Dr. Megan Kate Nelson, Dr. Leroy G. Dorsey, Dr. Khalil Gibran Muhammad, Clay Jenkinson, and Roosevelt’s great-grandsonTweed Roosevelt.
  • Rufus Jones (Camping, Hunderby) portrays Theodore Roosevelt in the series.
  • Previous entries in the presidential series on The HISTORY Channel include Washington, Grant, and the upcoming February 20th premiere of Abraham Lincoln.
  • Executive producers include Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Beth Laski, Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, Zara Duffy, Knute Walker, Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue, and Jennifer Wagman.
  • Malcolm Venville serves as director and executive producer.
  • The HISTORY Channel is part of A+E Networks, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and Hearst Corporation.

What They’re Saying:

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin, author and producer: “Working with The HISTORY Channel has proved an ongoing source of pride as we are united in our commitment to tell meaningful stories of presidential history and leadership for audiences across the globe. Bringing the fiery and fair-minded Theodore Roosevelt to life has been a particular `dee-light’, as it’s been to work with partners Appian Way and RadicalMedia, to show how Teddy sought to create a sense of common purpose among all people, using his leadership not simply to stoke his base and solidify faction, but rather, to find common ground in order to knit classes and regions of people together.”
  • Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for The HISTORY Channel: “History has cemented itself as the premier destination for presidential documentary content that tells the definitive yet complex stories of our most influential leaders – Washington, Grant, Lincoln and now our fourth installment – Theodore Roosevelt. Teddy was a fascinating man of many contradictions and we are proud to partner again with modern-day leaders in their own right — Doris and Leo — to bring this President’s larger-than-life story to our audience.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed