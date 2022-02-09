The HISTORY Channel Releases Trailer for “Theodore Roosevelt” Miniseries Coming Memorial Day Weekend

The HISTORY Channel just announced the premiere date for Theodore Roosevelt alongside the official trailer, airing Memorial Day Weekend.
What’s Happening:
- The HISTORY Channel’s fourth presidential miniseries Theodore Roosevelt will air as a two-night event on May 30th and 31st at 8/7c.
- The news was announced today ahead of a TCA presentation from the network.
- Theodore Roosevelt is based on Pulitzer Prize-winning bestselling author Doris Kearns Goodwin’s New York Times bestseller, Leadership: In Turbulent Times.
- The five-hour miniseries includes interviews with renowned historians and authors Dr. H.W. Brands, Col. USMC Ret. Doug Douds, Dr. Kathleen Dalton, Dr. Douglas Brinkley, Dr. Megan Kate Nelson, Dr. Leroy G. Dorsey, Dr. Khalil Gibran Muhammad, Clay Jenkinson, and Roosevelt’s great-grandsonTweed Roosevelt.
- Rufus Jones (Camping, Hunderby) portrays Theodore Roosevelt in the series.
- Previous entries in the presidential series on The HISTORY Channel include Washington, Grant, and the upcoming February 20th premiere of Abraham Lincoln.
- Executive producers include Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Beth Laski, Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, Zara Duffy, Knute Walker, Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue, and Jennifer Wagman.
- Malcolm Venville serves as director and executive producer.
- The HISTORY Channel is part of A+E Networks, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and Hearst Corporation.
What They’re Saying:
- Doris Kearns Goodwin, author and producer: “Working with The HISTORY Channel has proved an ongoing source of pride as we are united in our commitment to tell meaningful stories of presidential history and leadership for audiences across the globe. Bringing the fiery and fair-minded Theodore Roosevelt to life has been a particular `dee-light’, as it’s been to work with partners Appian Way and RadicalMedia, to show how Teddy sought to create a sense of common purpose among all people, using his leadership not simply to stoke his base and solidify faction, but rather, to find common ground in order to knit classes and regions of people together.”
- Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for The HISTORY Channel: “History has cemented itself as the premier destination for presidential documentary content that tells the definitive yet complex stories of our most influential leaders – Washington, Grant, Lincoln and now our fourth installment – Theodore Roosevelt. Teddy was a fascinating man of many contradictions and we are proud to partner again with modern-day leaders in their own right — Doris and Leo — to bring this President’s larger-than-life story to our audience.”
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).