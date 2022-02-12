The Cast of Lifetime’s “Line Sisters” Reveal the Bonds of Sisterhood Behind the Scenes

Four sorority sisters find themselves terrified by their past during a reunion celebration in the new Lifetime original movie Line Sisters. Premiering on Saturday, February 12th at 8/7c, the film stars LeToya Luckett, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Ta’Rhonda Jones, and Drew Sidora. Like the characters they play on-screen, the stars had a reunion of sorts, albeit virtually, to celebrate the film’s premiere and talk about their experience making it.

“Working with African American women that we can come together in sisterhood, I think that that's something powerful to be a part of,” Drew Sidora shared as one of several reasons she wanted to sign on to this film. “And you really want to showcase that. So any time I get an opportunity to work alongside beautiful women, I definitely jumped on it.” All four actresses also shared unfulfilled dreams of being part of a sorority, which they got to live out in this film.

Line Sisters is a thriller and the actresses agreed that while they had fun making it, there were some truly scary moments. “The water,” Kierra Sheard-Kelly said. “I think all of the sisters could swim. I couldn't swim so I kept looking back at them like, y'all going to help me out or something? So I was really nervous about that.” Scenes coming face-to-face with the killer also proved to be intense for the actresses.

“This movie it taught me here today, gone today; Not here today, gone tomorrow,” Ta’Rhonda Jones explained about the meaning of Line Sisters for her. “It’s literally here today, gone today. So whatever it is that you got going on, or whatever mess you might got going on with this particular person, just put it behind you and just make amends especially if this person — if you really consider this person your sister, your blood, your family, whatever. And one thing for me, anybody who knows me knows that I'm all about women’s empowerment, togetherness, unison. And sisterhood just simply means that unison, togetherness and just simply being there for one another.”

Having bonded like sisters, the four actresses also shared a special moment together at the end of production. “[We] brought these beautiful lanterns and we wrote our dreams and aspirations that we had and we lit them and sent them into the sky,” LeToya Luckett revealed. “And it was just such a beautiful moment. We felt like a family. To experience something like that with people that we didn't know for long, but in that moment it felt like we've known each other for years. I haven't had that on a set before. To really set intentions with beautiful people and in such a wonderful moment. I still think about that moment.”

You can see LeToya Luckett, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Ta’Rhonda Jones, and Drew Sidora starring in Line Sisters on Lifetime premiering Saturday, February 12th at 8/7c.