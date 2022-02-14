Adam Pally and Jon Gabrus to Travel Together in Unscripted Travel Comedy “101 Places To Party Before You Die” This Summer

Adam Pally and Jon Gabrus will star in a new truTV unscripted series called 101 Places To Party Before You Die, coming this summer.

What’s Happening:

Based on the best-selling book 101 Places to Get F*cked Up Before You Die , truTV just announced an unscripted travel comedy series called 101 Places To Party Before You Die during a TCA

, truTV just announced an unscripted travel comedy series called during a The series will star longtime friends Adam Pally ( Happy Endings ) and Jon Gabrus ( Game Over, Man! ) as they visit popular party travel destinations.

) and Jon Gabrus ( ) as they visit popular party travel destinations. Stops planned for the eight half-hour episodes are Maui, Moab, Miami, Puerto Rico, Portland, Richmond, Atlanta, and Denver.

101 Places To Party Before You Die is produced by Shed Media in association with Clone Wolf, Inc., High and Mighty Productions, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Inc., and Artists First for Warner Bros.

is produced by Shed Media in association with Clone Wolf, Inc., High and Mighty Productions, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Inc., and Artists First for Dan Peirson, Lisa Shannon, Michael Rucker, Julie Golden, Adam Pally, Jon Gabrus, Greg Walter, Josh Lieberman, Tucker Voorhees, and Brian Steinberg serve as executive producers.

Michael Rucker also serves as showrunner.

About 101 Places to Party Before You Die:

A bromance for the ages, 101 Places to Party Before You Die follows accidental travel hosts Pally and Gabrus who are given a wife-sanctioned three-day weekend escape to venture across the U.S. to different destinations to experience everything they have to offer. Stepping off the beaten path, the guys champion the authenticities of each stop and share with viewers their love of the unexplored. Even after 15 years of friendship and adventure, there’s still so much for them to discover from unique foods and drinks to local sites, and other idiosyncrasies that make each city tick.