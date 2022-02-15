HBO Documentary Films Reveals New Details About “George Carlin’s American Dream”

HBO Documentary Film’s new project, George Carlin’s American Dream, will debut this May.
What’s Happening:
- During a TCA presentation, HBO announced that the new two-part documentary George Carlin’s American Dream will debut this May.
- The film comes from Emmy-winning directors Judd Apatow And Michael Bonfiglio and chronicles Carlin’s life and legacy.
- The documentary will also stream on HBO Max when it airs.
- George Carlin’s American Dream includes never-before-seen archival material.
- Interviewees featured include:
- Chris Rock
- Jerry Seinfeld
- Patton Oswalt
- Stephen Colbert
- Bill Burr
- Bette Midler
- W. Kamau Bell
- Sam Jay
- Judy Gold
- Jon Stewart
- Joining them to share their memories of Carlin are daughter Kelly Carlin, manager Jerry Hamza, second wife Sally Wade, and others.
George Carlin’s American Dream Synopsis:
- “George Carlin’s American Dream chronicles the life and work of legendary comedian George Carlin. Dubbed the ‘dean of counterculture comedians,’ Carlin’s career spanned half a century during which he headlined 14 HBO comedy specials and appeared on The Tonight Show over 130 times, constantly evolving with the times and staying sharply resonant up until his death in 2008 and beyond. Carlin’s ability to zoom in on societal ills has proven eerily prophetic and much of his work resonates today with alarming (and still hilarious) clarity. The documentary examines a cultural chameleon who is remembered as one of the most influential stand-up comics of all time.”
- “The documentary tracks Carlin’s rise to fame and opens an intimate window into Carlin’s personal life, including his childhood in New York City, his long struggle with drugs that took its toll on his health, his brushes with the law, his loving relationship with Brenda, his wife of 36 years, and his second marriage to Sally Wade. Intimate interviews with Carlin and Brenda’s daughter, Kelly Carlin, offer unique insight into her family’s story and her parents enduring love and partnership.”
