Season 3 of “Barry” to Premiere April 24th on HBO

HBO just announced the season 3 premiere date for the Emmy-winning dark comedy Barry.
What’s Happening:
- During a TCA press conference, HBO revealed that season 3 of Barry will premiere on April 24th at 10/9c.
- Episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max when they premiere on HBO.
- Barry has received a total of 30 Emmy nominations and has taken home 6 so far, including:
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Bill Hader)
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Henry Winkler)
- Outstanding Sound Editing For a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
- Season three of Barry was created, written and directed by Alec Berg & Bill Hader; executive produced by Bill Hader, Alec Berg, Aida Rodgers and Liz Sarnoff; produced by Julie Camino.
- Additional season three writers include Emma Barrie, Jason Kim, Emily Heller, Duffy Boudreau, and Liz Sarnoff.
Barry Season 3 Synopsis:
- “Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry (Hader) is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren't the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.”
Barry Season 3 Cast:
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Stephen Root – Monroe Fuches
- Sarah Goldberg – Sally
- Anthony Carrigan – Noho Han
- Henry Winkler – Gene Cousineau
- Sarah Burns – Detective Mae Dunn
- D’Arcy Carden – Natalie Greer
- Michael Irby – Cristobal
