TV Recap: “Pam & Tommy” – Episodes 5 “Uncle Jim and Aunt Susie in Duluth” (Hulu)

by | Feb 16, 2022 5:35 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Pam & Tommy is back with episode 5 “Uncle Jim and Aunt Susie in Duluth”. The tape is out in the public and Pam and Tommy are trying to stop the wildfire that has been unleashed.

At The Tonight Show writer’s room, the tape is mentioned, but the idea is shot down as not being worthy of Uncle Jim and Aunt Susie’s attention in Duluth. The tape has also sparked the interest of reporters at The Los Angeles Times. Coverage is scuttled by the editor, but this media interest is sure to cause future headaches for Pam (Lily James) and Tommy (Sebastian Stan).

While the world may be on fire around them, Pam is interviewing with Glamour Magazine. She likes to push past all the negative and not dwell on the past. In another room in the mansion, Tommy is staring at a teddy bear that was meant for their child. Both Pam and Tommy are in shock from the miscarriage. Tommy’s melancholy is forcing him to reflect on his past glories. Walking down a hallway of gold and platinum records, Tommy knows his best days are behind him.

At the Viper Room, Tommy is looking to forget about his troubles, have a few drinks and listen to some music. But the sex tape comes back to haunt him. When a fan approaches Tommy and mentions the tape, Tommy is enraged and starts a fight. His altercation gets him thrown out of the club, and Tommy Lee ends up on the front page of the tabloids.

The ruckus at the bar has only upset Pam more. She tells Tommy in no uncertain terms that from now on, he needs to tone down his outbursts. Pam tells her husband that everything he does reflects badly on her. For the time being while she promotes her film Barb Wire, he needs to support her and not cause trouble.

Sadly, for Pam and Tommy, the sex tape continues to attract an audience. Informing the publicist at the studio about the tape, Pam now must worry if the tape could hurt the success of her upcoming movie. Back at home, the tension between Pam and Tommy comes to a boiling point. Tommy’s nonchalant attitude towards the tape has angered Pam. She sees Tommy reveling in the release of the tape because it makes him look good, while the tape only diminishes her.

In the writer’s room at The Tonight Show, Jay Leno (Adam Ray) has stepped into the room, and learns about the tape but doesn’t want to use the story in his monologue. The newspaper calls Tommy looking for a comment, only to be hung up on. But the worst of all news for the couple is that Penthouse magazine has a copy of the magazine.

Tommy is furious and wants to sue, but Pam is hesitant. To Pam, a lawsuit would only embolden Penthouse to print pictures from the video, thus giving more airtime to the tape in the news. Led by Tommy, the couple sue, which infuriates Penthouse, who now plans to publish twenty pictures from the video in an upcoming edition.

Back at the film studio, the consultant advises Pam that she shouldn’t have sued, because now it gives attention to the tape and notoriety to Penthouse. The story is picked up by the papers, and the tabloid fodder is now fuel for the Leno writers. The fallout begins to hit the mainstream media.

Media attention makes the couple a joke on The Tonight Show, Pam’s profile in Glamour magazine is cut, and Pam is summoned for a deposition by Penthouse lawyers.

 

Bill’s Perspective:  

Watching this episode, it’s hard not to get enraged by the exploitation of Pam and Tommy’s tape. While Pam & Tommy is rehashing this story, viewers of the series are getting a better appreciation of what happened to Pam and Tommy during this time in their life.

I appreciate the fact that this show has no support from the real Pam Anderson, and she has plans to never watch the series. I think the show is important, because a tabloid moment of the past is now put into context, and we have a chance to see how destructive this time was for Pam and Tommy.

We learn from the awful experience that Pam had and hopefully prevent something like this from happening again. Pam and Tommy are victims in this crime, yet, no one has been arrested, and the couple continues to be victimized. As Lily James wonderfully illustrates many times throughout the episode, Pam is going to be punished and demonized for the tape, while Tommy is high fived on the street. What does this say about our society? Equality is a long way off.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed