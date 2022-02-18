Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for February 18th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

shopDisney

Stoney Clover Lane Mickey Mouse and Friends Collection Brings a Playful Energy to Travel Essentials

Whether or not you’re heading to a Disney Park for your next vacation you can carry Mickey and Minnie (and pals) with you on all your adventures with a new collection of essentials from Stoney Clover Lane.

Adorable Dooney & Bourke Disney Cruise Line Collection Docks at shopDisney

Set sail into a magical future with a new collection of bags from Dooney & Bourke inspired by Disney Cruise Line! The three piece series made a splash on shopDisney and will have you looking in ship shape for your next outing.

Ahoy! Disney Cruise Line Minnie Mouse Ear Headband is Your Next Must-Have Vacation Accessory

Oooh! Your vacation wardrobe just got better, that’s because shopDisney debuted a new Minnie Mouse ear headband themed to the Disney Cruise Line.

Funko

Ultimate Princess Celebration Snow White Funko Exclusive Pop! and Pin Set Now Available

As Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration continues, Funko is adding their exclusive twist to the merchandise offerings with their Pop! and pins sets. Today’s release? Snow White!

Entertainment Earth

Funko Launches Marvel Mech Strike: Monster Hunters Pop! Collectibles

No one likes monsters, especially when they're Marvel Villains! In conjunction with the new season of Marvel HQ’s Mech Strike: Monster Hunters, Funko is releasing a new wave of collectible Pop! figures featuring infamous baddies.

Disney Parks

Disney Parks Blog Reveals New Merchandise for 2022 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend

The 2022 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend is just a week away and in celebration of the fan favorite event, the Disney Parks Blog is showcasing some of the great merchandise offerings coming to the Walt Disney World resort.

Coming Soon

Stitch Crashes Disney Series 10 Coming to shopDisney on February 25th

It’s happening folks, it’s actually happening! Stitch Crashes Disney series 10 will be available starting next week. For this release, Stitch is decked out in pink with a leaf pattern and swirls of wind. He’s also wearing John Smith’s helmet and Pocahontas’ necklace.

Pick of the Day

“This colorful cozy jacket inspired by Disney's Encanto features a chevron design and sequin bird appliqués. The lining of our faux shearling jacket features screen art of the enchanted home of the Madrigal family.”

Encanto Faux Shearling Jacket for Kids | shopDisney – $49.99

