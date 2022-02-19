5 Comics You Can Find on Marvel Unlimited That Aren’t Based on Marvel Characters

Marvel Unlimited is your one stop shop for more than 29,000 Marvel Comics, including all of your favorite Marvel heroes. But there is so much more for you to find on Marvel Unlimited that doesn’t exactly come from the Marvel Universe. In fact, you might just find some of your favorite characters from other properties on there.

If you're not in the mood for a superhero comic, there are plenty of others for you to choose from. Here are five comic series you can find on Marvel Unlimited that aren’t based on Marvel characters:

Star Wars

This is probably the first one that comes to mind for comic fans. And luckily, there are a whole lot of Star Wars comics for fans to choose from. Whether you want to fill in some of the gaps in Darth Vader’s story or follow some lesser known bounty hunters, there are all kinds of Star Wars stories out there ready to take fans to a galaxy far, far away. Our own Star Wars expert Mike Celestino recommends the 2017 “Darth Vader” series from writer Charles Soule, which begins with the cover above.

Disney

Another huge group of comics here. Obviously you can see that you can find “Figment” comics on Marvel Unlimited, but the Disney Kingdoms line of comics also brings you stories based on other Disney Parks favorites like the Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder Mountain and the Enchanted Tiki Room. These unique stories are a lot of fun and, in many cases, very strange.

Alien

In this comic, no one can hear you scream. Yes, the iconic Alien franchise has been adapted by Marvel Comics. Writer Philip Kennedy Johnson continued this beloved sci-fi story last year and his run is currently still ongoing, with 11 issues to date. The first eight issues of this new series are on Marvel Unlimited now and they bring you all the same horror of the film franchise. Now we’re just waiting on the release of the delayed Predator comic series to join the Alien one.

Warhammer 40,000

Based on a popular tabletop game franchise, “Warhammer 40,000” follows Marneus Calgar, the legendary Chapter Master of the Ultramarines, as he leads his elite Space Marines against humanity’s greatest threats in a galaxy engulfed in endless war. Writer Kieron Gillen took on this massive project beginning in 2020 and passed the torch to Torunn Gronbekk, who wrote “Warhammer 40,000: Sisters of Battle” in 2021. Between the two series, there are a total of eight issues currently available on Marvel Unlimited, with the final two not yet available on the service.

The Odyssey

Yes, that The Odyssey. Believe it or not, Marvel has adapted the Greek epic with “Marvel Illustrated: The Odyssey.” Writer Roy Thomas takes up this story that has been told and retold countless times, but this time the story is accompanied by some fantastic artwork from Greg Tocchini. You’ve probably read, heard, or watched this story one way or another, but you’ve never seen it quite like this.

These are just some of the amazing, incredible and fantastic stories you can find on Marvel Unlimited. You can subscribe to Marvel Unlimited here.