The Predator Hunts Your Favorite Marvel Heroes in New Marvel Comics Variant Covers

In anticipation of all-new Predator stories coming to Marvel Comics later this year, the extraterrestrial hunter will get the spotlight on a series of variant covers this May. For the first time ever, fans will get to witness their favorite Marvel super heroes in epic showdowns with the iconic and terrifying Predator in action-packed artwork crafted by the industry’s top talents including Cory Smith, Superlog, Junggeun Yoon, Juan José Ryp, Mattia De Iulis, and Chris Sprouse.

Since making its debut in the landmark 1987 film, the remorseless alien killer has invaded pop culture in film, comic books, video games, and more.

Now, locked in combat with Marvel’s greatest heroes from Spider-Man to the Fantastic Four, the Predator begins a new conquest.

Capturing the horrifying, unforgiving nature of Predator with classic Marvel Comics storytelling, these outstanding covers are sure to capture the imagination of both Marvel and Predator fans as they prepare for what’s next to come.