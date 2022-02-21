Experiencing Celebrate Soulfully and Celebrate Gospel at the Disneyland Resort

by | Feb 21, 2022 4:05 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

February is Black History Month, which means Celebrate Soulfully is now in full swing at the Disneyland Resort! While this event has previously been held at the Walt Disney World resort, this is the first time it’s made its way west. This past Saturday, I got to experience it first hand.

I started at the Downtown Disney area, where there were vendors and featured Artwork by different black artists. The art that I saw featured in the area was dedicated to the movie Soul.

￼Later on, we went to the Fantasyland Theater and enjoyed Celebrate Gospel! This is gospel concert series like no other, well like no other I’ve ever experienced at any Disney resort.

This was not your typical 30 minute musical guest concert. No, this was a four-hour celebration of the music of gospel!

Now, When I say this concert was loud, I mean this concert was LOUD! In a good way, of course. There were six acts in total, with each Choir singing two to four songs a piece. One of the acts featured was Sacred Groove, who acted as the filler for in between the different choirs. However, don’t let the fact that they were the “house band” let you think that they were mediocre because these five friends could SING! In fact, they sang my two of my favorite songs from Sister Act 2: “Joyful Joyful” and “Oh Happy Day.”

￼Each Choir was amazing, and to hear the power of their voices was truly something to behold. The choirs featured were Friendship Baptist Church Choir, Fresh Generation, KJLH Radio Free Voices, and Spirit and Truth Ensemble

￼The standout Choir for me was definitely KJLH Radio Free Voices: a radio station that was founded by Stevie Wonder himself! This Choir was on fire and absolutely blew me away with their vocals!

Finally the Headliner was Grammy nominated Kierra Sheard. She comes from a long line of gospel singers and most of her family is involved with the church in some way or another. Her performance was amazing and actually louder than the choirs before her — so much so that the sound is a jumbled mess on the video I took.

This whole experience was truly amazing, and I’m thankful I was able to experience it. I was singing and dancing throughout it all. Celebrate Soulfully is continuing through the rest of the month, with another Celebrate Gospel concert next weekend. If you are in the Disneyland area, I urge you to stop by and check it out!

