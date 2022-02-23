Comic Review – “Ghost Rider #1” is a Creepy Departure From Your Typical Marvel Comic

by | Feb 23, 2022 2:18 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

For more than 80 years, Marvel has been welcoming fans to its fantastic multiverse loaded with all kinds of incredible, fantastic and amazing superheroes. But there are also a great deal of characters who do not fit that description and instead give readers a very different kind of story.

Ghost Rider #1” is a new beginning for one of those very different characters. The Spirit of Vengeance finds himself in a new situation and his enemy is lurking in the shadows. It’s a nightmarish scenario for both Johnny Blaze and, in the best way possible, for the readers.

Johnny Blaze has been in an accident. As he recovers, he is suffering from hallucinations and a painful headache. He can’t sleep unless he drinks himself unconscious and he lashes out at everything and everyone around him. And the worst part is, he has everything he could possibly want to make him happy.

Things aren’t exactly as they seem though. There are a lot of strange characters in Johnny’s life and he can’t possibly know which ones to trust. Especially when a mysterious new man shows up at his home and tells him his whole life is a lie.

So what if he isn’t hallucinating? What if everything he is seeing is real and it’s everyone else who is crazy? What if Johnny Blaze once again allows the Ghost Rider to take control of his life? There are a lot of questions in Johnny Blaze’s life and he needs to start finding answers.

All of those questions add up to a very interesting mystery element that drives this story. From the moment you open up to the first page, you’re not sure as a reader who or what you can trust (much like Johnny). Every page after that keeps you on your toes and really doesn’t allow you to get comfortable.

Another element that plays into that uncomfortable feeling is the horror. Yes, this is far from your typical superhero story and fits much more closely in with the horror genre. It’s nothing that’s going to make you lose sleep at night but it is certainly something that will leave you with some level of creeps.

Stemming off of that presence of horror in this first issue, this is definitely more of an adult comic thant most others. There are elements of gore that go along with that aforementioned horror and there is some adult language. Sure, it’s censored, like in every other comic, but it’s used differently here than in most others and gives it more of an R-rated feel.

All together though, this is a very exciting start to an interesting new series. It’s not going to be for everyone, as the horror genre so often proves, but it’s definitely presenting something different from what we see everywhere else. There’s a mystery at play here for a unique character and that makes for a very original story.

You can check out “Ghost Rider #1” now.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed