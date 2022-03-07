How to Mobile Order at the DCA Food and Wine Festival

by | Mar 7, 2022 8:43 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

While the 2022 Food & Wine Festival booths at Disney California Adventure do not offer mobile ordering, several Festival items are available at the regular DCA dining locations, and these do offer mobile ordering.

We’ve gathered a list of the new Food & Wine Festival items available at these locations. We’ve also noted the ones which would be available as a part of your Sip & Savor Pass, which you unfortunately cannot use for mobile order.

Cocina Cucamonga

  • Strawberry Horchata: House-made rice and cinnamon beverage with strawberry sauce (non-alcoholic) (available with Sip & Savor Pass)
  • Strawberry Horchata with Spiced Rum: House-made rice and cinnamon beverage with strawberry sauce and spiced rum

Lucky Fortune Cookery

  • Mushroom Bao: Hoisin-glazed mushrooms, Asian slaw, and jalapeño in a steamed bao (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

Pacific Wharf Cappuccino Cart

  • Horchata Cold Brew: Creamy blend of cold brew and house-made rice and cinnamon beverage (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

Pacific Wharf Cafe

  • Avocado Toast: Smashed avocado on toasted sourdough bread, fire-roasted cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, cilantro, and balsamic reduction (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

Paradise Garden Grill

  • Bourbon-Strawberry Lemonade garnished with fresh strawberry and mint
  • Brisket Fries: French fries topped with shredded smoked BBQ brisket, cheddar cheese sauce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, and green onions (available for Sip & Savor Pass) (allergy-friendly options available)
  • Char Siu Ribs: Chinese-inspired grilled pork ribs with steamed rice and almond-cabbage salad (available for Sip & Savor Pass) (allergy-friendly options available)
  • Impossible Gyro: Seasoned plant-based meat served in pita bread with dairy-free tzatziki, seasoned tomatoes, cucumber, and onions (allergy-friendly options available)
  • Jerk Chicken: Caribbean-inspired half chicken with mango-pineapple salsa served with black beans, white rice, and fried plantains (allergy-friendly options available)
  • Beer-battered Fish Tacos: Baja-style beer-battered fish on corn tortillas topped with slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro crema, and lime wedge with house-made tortilla chips and roasted red chile-tomato salsa (available for Sip & Savor Pass) (allergy-friendly options available)
  • Strawberry Shortcake: Pound cake with fresh strawberries and mascarpone crème (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

Pym Test Kitchen

  • Elote Pretzel: Five-ounce pretzel topped with corn three ways, cilantro sprigs, radish, cotija, and flavored crema

Pym Testing Lab

  • Snack Molecules: Mini pretzels, honey-roasted peanuts, and popped sorghum with spring flavors

Smokejumpers Grill

  • Peach-Blueberry Lemonade with blueberry flavor-filled boba (non-alcoholic) (available with Sip & Savor Pass)
  • Peach-Blueberry Lemonade Cocktail: Vodka and blue curaçao, peach-blueberry lemonade, and blueberry flavor-filled boba
  • Pepperoni Pizza Slider: Angus beef and pork sausage patty, pepperoni, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and fried pepperoni served on a ciabatta slider roll and topped with a pepperoncini (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

Sonoma Terrace

  • Old World Aged White Cheddar Lager Soup with toasted fig and prosciutto sandwich (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed