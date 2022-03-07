How to Mobile Order at the DCA Food and Wine Festival

While the 2022 Food & Wine Festival booths at Disney California Adventure do not offer mobile ordering, several Festival items are available at the regular DCA dining locations, and these do offer mobile ordering.

We’ve gathered a list of the new Food & Wine Festival items available at these locations. We’ve also noted the ones which would be available as a part of your Sip & Savor Pass, which you unfortunately cannot use for mobile order.

Cocina Cucamonga

Strawberry Horchata: House-made rice and cinnamon beverage with strawberry sauce (non-alcoholic) (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

Strawberry Horchata with Spiced Rum: House-made rice and cinnamon beverage with strawberry sauce and spiced rum

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Mushroom Bao: Hoisin-glazed mushrooms, Asian slaw, and jalapeño in a steamed bao (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

Pacific Wharf Cappuccino Cart

Horchata Cold Brew: Creamy blend of cold brew and house-made rice and cinnamon beverage (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

Pacific Wharf Cafe

Avocado Toast: Smashed avocado on toasted sourdough bread, fire-roasted cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, cilantro, and balsamic reduction (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

Paradise Garden Grill

Bourbon-Strawberry Lemonade garnished with fresh strawberry and mint

Brisket Fries: French fries topped with shredded smoked BBQ brisket, cheddar cheese sauce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, and green onions (available for Sip & Savor Pass) (allergy-friendly options available)

(allergy-friendly options available) Char Siu Ribs: Chinese-inspired grilled pork ribs with steamed rice and almond-cabbage salad (available for Sip & Savor Pass) (allergy-friendly options available)

(allergy-friendly options available) Impossible Gyro: Seasoned plant-based meat served in pita bread with dairy-free tzatziki, seasoned tomatoes, cucumber, and onions (allergy-friendly options available)

Jerk Chicken: Caribbean-inspired half chicken with mango-pineapple salsa served with black beans, white rice, and fried plantains (allergy-friendly options available)

Beer-battered Fish Tacos: Baja-style beer-battered fish on corn tortillas topped with slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro crema, and lime wedge with house-made tortilla chips and roasted red chile-tomato salsa (available for Sip & Savor Pass) (allergy-friendly options available)

(allergy-friendly options available) Strawberry Shortcake: Pound cake with fresh strawberries and mascarpone crème (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

Pym Test Kitchen

Elote Pretzel: Five-ounce pretzel topped with corn three ways, cilantro sprigs, radish, cotija, and flavored crema

Pym Testing Lab

Snack Molecules: Mini pretzels, honey-roasted peanuts, and popped sorghum with spring flavors

Smokejumpers Grill

Peach-Blueberry Lemonade with blueberry flavor-filled boba (non-alcoholic) (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

Peach-Blueberry Lemonade Cocktail: Vodka and blue curaçao, peach-blueberry lemonade, and blueberry flavor-filled boba

Pepperoni Pizza Slider: Angus beef and pork sausage patty, pepperoni, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and fried pepperoni served on a ciabatta slider roll and topped with a pepperoncini (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

Sonoma Terrace

Old World Aged White Cheddar Lager Soup with toasted fig and prosciutto sandwich (available with Sip & Savor Pass)

