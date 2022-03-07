Plan Your Women’s History Month Watchlist with the Disney+ Female Leads Collection

March is Women’s History Month and Disney+ subscribers can celebrate female-driven stories with the Female Leads Collection. Superheroes, royalty (real and fictional), sports stars, activists, world-renowned music artists, and more headline the collection of movies, TV shows, shorts, and specials. In addition to classic library content, the Female Leads Collection grows bigger this month with the addition of brand-new content, including Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated West Side Story, Pixar’s Turning Red (coming March 11th), and the concert special Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (streaming March 25th). Plan your Women’s History Month Watchlist now and get inspiration from this new teaser video called “Make Your Mark.”
Highlights from the Disney+ Female Leads Collection:
Movies
- Amy
- Bad Hair Day
- Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Beauty and the Beast (2017)
- Being the Queen
- Best Friends Whenever
- Big Business
- Black Widow
- Brave
- Cadet Kelly
- Captain Marvel
- Cinderella
- The Cheetah Girls
- The Cheetah Girls 2
- The Cheetah Girls: One World
- The Color of Friendship
- Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen
- Cow Belles
- Cruella
- Double Teamed
- Encanto
- Enchanted
- Expedition Amelia
- Finding Dory
- Freaky Friday (1977)
- Freaky Friday (2003)
- Freaky Friday (2018)
- Frenemies
- Frozen
- Frozen II
- Get a Clue
- Gotta Kick It Up!
- Hannah Montana: The Movie
- Hidden Figures
- Ice Princess
- Inside Out
- Incredibles 2
- Jane
- Jane Goodall: The Hope
- Lilo & Stitch
- The Lizzie McGuire Movie
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- Mary Poppins
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Moana
- Mulan (1998)
- Mulan (2020)
- The Parent Trap (1961)
- The Parent Trap (1997)
- Playing with Sharks
- The Princess and the Frog
- The Princess Diaries
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- Princess Protection Program
- Queen of Katwe
- Quints
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Read it and Weep
- Right on Track
- Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Ruby Bridges
- Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
- Sister Act
- Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
- Sleeping Beauty
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising
- The Sound of Music
- Spin
- Stargirl
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Stuck in the Suburbs
- Tangled
- Turning Red (Streaming March 11)
- Viking Warrior Women
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
- West Side Story
- Women of Impact: Changing the World
- A Wrinkle in Time
- Zapped
- Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century
- Zenon: The Zequel
- Zenon: Z3
- Zootopia
TV Shows
- Agent Carter
- Amphibia
- Bia
- The Book of Boba Fett
- Diary of a Future President
- Doc McStuffins
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER
- Dr. Oakley: Yukon Vet
- Dr. T.: Lone Star Vet
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
- Elena of Avalor
- Evermoore
- The Evermoore Chronicles
- Fast Layne
- Girl Meets World
- grown-ish
- Gabby Duran and the Unsittables
- Hannah Montana
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Hawkeye
- Heartland Docs, D.V.M.
- Impact with Gal Gadot
- Intertwined
- Jessie
- K.C. Undercover
- Kim Possible
- Lizzie McGuire
- Love and Vets
- Mira Royal Detective
- The Owl House
- Pepper Ann
- Pop Goes the Vet with Dr. Joya
- The Proud Family
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
- Secrets of the Zoo
- Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under
- Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina
- Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa
- Shake It Up
- Sonny with a Chance
- Soy Luna
- Spider-Woman
- Star vs. the Forces of Evil
- That’s So Raven
- Turning Tables with Robin Roberts
- Vampirina
- Vets on the Beach
- Violetta
- WandaVision
- Wizards of Waverly Place
Shorts
Music Specials