Plan Your Women’s History Month Watchlist with the Disney+ Female Leads Collection

March is Women’s History Month and Disney+ subscribers can celebrate female-driven stories with the Female Leads Collection. Superheroes, royalty (real and fictional), sports stars, activists, world-renowned music artists, and more headline the collection of movies, TV shows, shorts, and specials. In addition to classic library content, the Female Leads Collection grows bigger this month with the addition of brand-new content, including Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated West Side Story, Pixar’s Turning Red (coming March 11th), and the concert special Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (streaming March 25th). Plan your Women’s History Month Watchlist now and get inspiration from this new teaser video called “Make Your Mark.”

Highlights from the Disney+ Female Leads Collection

Movies

TV Shows

Shorts

Music Specials