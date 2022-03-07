Scentsy Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Cinderella Castle and Fragrance Pre-Order Begins March 8th

Scentsy, the official fragrance products of the Walt Disney World Resort, is joining the Happiest Celebration on Earth with the upcoming release of a Cinderella Castle 50th Anniversary wax warmer and “EARidescent” fragrance. The magic begins the morning of March 8th when pre-orders begin for the warmer by itself, or as a bundle with the new scent.

The full retail price of the Cinderella Castle warmer is $125, with a $25 non-refundable deposit required at the time of pre-order. The castle’s design includes the 50th anniversary decorations, including a crest above the gate. When turned on, light glows through the entryway and windows, warming the “EARidescent” colored wax dish on top.

The glass dish includes the 50th Anniversary icon on the bottom of it.

At this time, the only way to get the “EARidescent” fragrance will be as a Scentsy Brick (larger than a Scentsy Bar), only available in a bundle with the warmer for $151 ($26 for the brick). The fragrance, which is already in use throughout Walt Disney World theme parks and resort hotels, contains notes of cedarwood, citrus, peony, and apple blossom.

Scentsy often uses the Queue-It online waiting system around big product launches and will likely employ one when the products are released for pre-order. The pre-order will last up to one week, or while supplies last.

Preorders will start between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. PT Tuesday, March 8th and the presale period will end at 11:59 p.m. PT Monday, March 14th, or when the maximum number of quantities produced have been reached. A virtual queuing system will be in place.

How to Order

Scentsy products can only be ordered through a certified Scentsy Consultant. If you don’t have one, I recommend Trista. Click here to buy Scentsy products from her store and you can learn more about Scentsy products from her website, ScentsWarmers.com.