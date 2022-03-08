Photo Report: Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – Meet & Greet Characters

One of the big draws of the Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite events is the opportunity to literally rub elbows with some classic characters that don’t often make appearances in the parks. Tonight, Guests at Disney California Adventure will be able to see and take photos with the following bad guys and girls.

This post will continue to be updated with live photos as they come in.

Big Bad Wolf from The Three Little Pigs

In Paradise Gardens Park by the Silly Symphony Swings.

Bowler Hat Guy from Meet the Robinsons

In Hollywood Land at the Hollywood Backlot.

Chef Louis from The Little Mermaid

In Paradise Gardens Park at Paradise Gardens.

Edgar Balthazar from The Aristocats

In Hollywood Land at the Hollywood Backlot.

Jafar from Aladdin

On Buena Vista Street in front of The Carthay Circle.

King Leonidas from Bedknobs and Broomsticks

In Paradise Gardens Park at Paradise Gardens.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ca3wCN1rNOe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Loki from the Marvel Cinematic Universe

In Avengers Campus

Lotso from Toy Story 3

In Pixar Pier by the band shell.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ca3wSjfrdcK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Maleficent from Maleficent (Live-Action)

On Buena Vista Street in front of The Carthay Circle.

Prince John and The Sheriff of Nottingham from Robin Hood

In Grizzly Peak near Rushin’ River Outfitters.

The Witch from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

In Grizzly Peak near Rushin’ River Outfitters.

Yokai from Big Hero 6

In Pacific Wharf on San Francisco Street.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ca3tcPULKeI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Yzma from The Emperor’s New Groove

In Grizzly Peak near the land’s icon.