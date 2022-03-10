Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for March 10th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

shopDisney

Stock Up on Disney Favorites with Free Shipping on Any Size Order on shopDisney

Happy Wednesday and happy Free Shipping day on shopDisney! The ultimate destination for incredible Disney themed gifts and collectibles is offering fans a great deal with their limited time shipping discount.

Exclusive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Post Voyage Merchandise Now Available on shopDisney

Well the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has hosted a couple of voyages and guests are truly having the trip of a lifetime! Even though the trips may be over, guests returning from their Halcyon experience can still shop commemorative exclusives from shopDisney including t-shirts and a Baseball Cap!

Robert Graham

“Up,” “Cars 2,” “Toy Story” Featured in High Fashion Pixar x Robert Graham Collection

Luxury American eclectic lifestyle brand, Robert Graham is combining their signature “wearable art” style to your favorite Pixar characters in an all new apparel collection.

RockLove

RockLove Reveals Beautiful New Cinderella-Inspired Clock Collection

While the stroke of midnight might have ended one magical celebration for Cinderella, the magic is only getting started with RockLove’s newest Disney collection.

Entertainment Earth

Boba Fett and Luke Skywalker Funko Soda Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

You can never have too much Funko Soda! Star Wars fans can start making room in their collections for the latest figures to arrive on Entertainment Earth themed to the characters of Boba Fett and Luke Skywalker.

Coming Soon

Ravensburger Announces Star Wars Expansion of Villainous Franchise with Power of the Dark Side Coming in August

This summer, Ravensburger is expanding their line of Villainous board games to include Star Wars with Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side. This new edition of the fan favorite series will follow similar game play and will feature some of the galaxy’s darkest antagonists.

Stitch Crashes Disney Series 11 Coming on shopDisney on March 16th

Here we go! Head off to Neverland with Stitch for this Peter Pan inspired collection. Stitch has traded in his signature blue coloring for a few shades of green that are reminiscent of the dark tree foliage and Tinker Bell’s chartreuse dress. Speaking of Tink, if we’re not mistaken, Stitch has found some fairy wings so he can fly!

Pick of the Day

Our Universe Disney Princesses Group Panel Crewneck – BoxLunch Exclusive – $48.90

