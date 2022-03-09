Boba Fett and Luke Skywalker Funko Soda Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! Today two new small collectibles have landed on Entertainment Earth inspired by the characters from Star Wars.

What’s Happening:

You can never have too much Funko Soda! Star Wars fans can start making room in their collections for the latest figures to arrive on Entertainment Earth Boba Fett Luke Skywalker

The galaxy is full of characters of all factions and backgrounds, and now your vinyl collection can be too thanks to Funko. Their signature Soda figures now feature two fan favorite characters dressed in their iconic looks.

Boba Fett of course models his armor in—pristine condition—complete with small dent in the helmet. He’s also holding his blaster rifle and is ready to defend himself.

As for Luke, the wannabe jedi is focusing on the Force and is fearlessly using his blue lightsaber.

Guests are limited to one (1) of each Funko Soda.

Additionally, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variants! In this case Boba Fett is wearing his white concept art outfit, while Luke has lost his right hand after battling Darth Vader (his father)!

Please note the Chase Variants are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.

Both the Boba Fett and Luke Skywalker collectibles are available now for pre-order from Entertainment Earth

Star Wars Boba Fett Vinyl Soda Figure – $12.99

Limited Edition of 15,000 pieces

Star Wars Luke Skywalker Vinyl Soda Figure – $12.99

Limited Edition of 15,000 pieces

Funko Soda Fun:

