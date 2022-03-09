Exclusive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Post Voyage Merchandise Now Available on shopDisney

Well the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has hosted a couple of voyages and guests are truly having the trip of a lifetime! Even though the trips may be over, guests returning from their Halcyon experience can still shop commemorative exclusives from shopDisney including t-shirts and a Baseball Cap!

What’s Happening:

Galactic Starcruiser guests have had the opportunity to purchase stunning in-universe apparel accessories on shopDisney prior to their voyage

Today, shopDisney unveiled a collection of themed T-shirts, a baseball cap, and a water bottle designed for guests to purchase when they return to Earth!

Each shirt includes the Star Wars logo, imagery of the Halcyon, and reads “Galactic Starcruiser.”

The baseball cap is light in color and features an appliqué of the iconic Star Wars logo, accented by screen art within the letters. Below the logo is embroidered “Galactic Starcruiser.”

Finally, the water bottle is clear with a black screw top, and white and pink decorations of the Chandrila Star Line and Star Wars logos. It also includes a clear infuser basket insert to add natural fruit flavor to the water.

These post voyage Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser exclusives are available now on shopDisney and sell for $24.99-$36.99.

Links to individual items can be found below.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Logo T-Shirt for Kids – $24.99

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Logo T-Shirt for Girls – $24.99

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Logo T-Shirt for Adults – $34.99

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Logo T-Shirt for Women – $36.99

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive Baseball Cap for Adults – $27.99

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Water Bottle – $24.99

Wash thoroughly before first use

Not microwave or dishwasher safe

60% / Tritan / 30% AS / 10%PP

9 2/3'' H x 3'' Diameter

Holds: 24 oz.

Good to Know:

These items are available exclusively to guests with qualifying Galactic Starcruiser reservations .

. Guests will be able to make purchases up to 30 days after their checkout date.

Additionally, The Chandrila Collection on board the Halcyon

The Chandria Collection

In addition to the clothing available on shopDisney, guests will discover commemorative items on board

First Impressions

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is an immersive two-night experience located near Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park at Walt Disney World.