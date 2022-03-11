Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for March 11th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

shopDisney

Dooney & Bourke Orange Bird Collection Flits Over to shopDisney

Each year Dooney & Bourke designs a special collection for the Flower & Garden Festival and for 2022, their muse was the always adorable Orange Bird! The collection has already debuted at EPCOT and now it’s made its way to shopDisney.

More Flower & Garden Festival Orange Bird Merchandise Arrives on shopDisney

The 2022 Flower & Garden Festival merchandise has already started to arrive on shopDisney and today a few more Orange Bird items made their debut.

Entertainment Earth

Previews Exclusive “X-Men: The Animated Series” Wolverine Figure Available for Pre-Order

X-Men fans can now easily recreate that scene from X-Men: The Animated Series thanks to a new Wolverine action figure from Mondo and designed exclusively for Previews.

Japanese Spider-Man Funko Soda Swings in to Entertainment Earth

A Marvel inspired Funko Soda collectible is now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth featuring the Japanese version of the Spider-Man character.

Awesome Previews Exclusive Iron Man Hall of Armor Funko Pop! Figures Available at Entertainment Earth

It’s a good day to be a Marvel collector as a variety of new offerings have popped up for pre-order at Entertainment Earth including the Previews exclusive deluxe Iron Man Funko Pop! These figures will enhance your collection and make you the envy of your Marvel pals…unless they get them too.

Hasbro

Marvel Legends Baron Zemo Action Figure Arrives at Walgreens

The Walgreens exclusive Marvel Legends Baron Zemo figure has made its way to stores and online. This 6-inch scale collectible is part of Hasbro’s popular line of Marvel action figures and showcases the villainous Zemo in a full body suit, signature mask, and holding a sword.

Coming Soon

Cakeworthy “Turning Red” Shirts Coming in April

Pop culture fashion brand, Cakeworthy is just as excited for Turning Red as the rest of us, and in honor of the film’s release, the company has introduced new fashions featuring Mei.

Pick of the Day

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Luke Skywalker in Stormtrooper Disguise Action Figure – $13.99

More Merchandise: