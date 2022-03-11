“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for March 10th

Barely Necessities Episode 67 – March 10th, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today we have so much to share starting with “Zootopia” nuiMOs, Disney Designer Collection Aurora, Ariel LEGO Set, a RockLove Cinderella Collection and Mickey Mouse home office decor. Next Kyle joins to talk about Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary merchandise. Speaking of parks, we’ll browse the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine collections, then check out the Funko exclusive Stitch People Mover Pop! Finally, for Star Wars, we have Galactic Starcruiser post voyage merchandise and two impressive LEGO sets all available on shopDisney!

shopDisney Debuts "Zootopia" nuiMOs and Additional Spring Styles

It’s time to update your Disney nuiMOs collection as Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde have joined the gang! The awesome twosome from Zootopia arrived on shopDisney and will make a great addition to your assortment of Disney plush pals. If that’s not enough, there’s a variety of spring fashions available too!

Aurora Disney Designer Collection Doll Now Available on shopDisney

The next doll in the Disney Designer Collection is Aurora (Sleeping Beauty) and this iteration is designed by Victoria Hamilton. Hamilton captures Aurora’s inspirational nature and her genuine beauty while embracing signature elements such as the blue and pink color of her dress that the fairies argued over!

Ariel's Underwater Palace LEGO Set Splashes on to shopDisney

Dive under the sea and explore the magic of Atlantica with LEGO’s Ariel’s Underwater Palace set! Fans of all ages will love the colorful abode that features a slide element, bright turrets and plenty of cute accessories.

RockLove Reveals Beautiful New Cinderella-Inspired Clock Collection

While the stroke of midnight might have ended one magical celebration for Cinderella, the magic is only getting started with RockLove’s newest Disney collection.

Mickey Mouse Home Office Styles Bring Sunshine and Charm to Your Workspace

Could your home office (or just office) use a splash of sunshine and pinch of Disney fun? Well you’re in luck because shopDisney has a bright new collection that adds color and joy to your personal workspace.

Photos: Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Merchandise Collections

Disneyland Paris is celebrating its 30th anniversary with new merchandise showcasing the commemorative logo as well as another series honoring the resort’s start as “Euro Disney.”

Photos: Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2022 Merchandise

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival has kicked off and of course, the Festival comes along with some fun new merchandise exclusive to the event!

WDW 50 Stitch on People Mover Funko Exclusive Now Available

Funko continues the celebration of Walt Disney World with their exclusive Stitch on the People Mover Pop! figure! Commemorate the resort’s 50th anniversary with a fun collectible showcasing one of Magic Kingdom’s best attractions and one of Disney’s most loveable characters.

Exclusive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Post Voyage Merchandise Now Available on shopDisney

Well the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has hosted a couple of voyages and guests are truly having the trip of a lifetime! Even though the trips may be over, guests returning from their Halcyon experience can still shop commemorative exclusives from shopDisney including t-shirts and a Baseball Cap!

LEGO Star Wars Dark Trooper Attack and Ultimate Collector Series AT-AT Now Available on shopDisney

No matter your age or the era of Star Wars you love, if you’re a fan of LEGO, you're going to enjoy building each and every one of their impressive themed sets such as these offerings inspired by The Empire Strikes Back and The Mandalorian.

shopDisney is Blooming with 2022 Flower & Garden Festival Orange Bird and Mickey Mouse Collections

Now that the Flower & Garden festival has started, the first round of merchandise has rolled into shopDisney with items from the Orange Bird and Mickey Mouse Home Garden collections available to guests right at home.

D23 Exclusive Limited Edition "Turning Red" Pin Coming to shopDisney March 7th

A new Pixar movie means a new exclusive collectible pin for D23 Gold Members. That’s right, a special Turning Red pin is coming to shopDisney and will make a great addition to any Disney collection!

Newly Released LEGO Star Wars Helmets Now Available on shopDisney

Star Wars fans may recall that StarWars.com recently showcased three new LEGO helmet sets that would be debuting on March 1st. In addition to being available on LEGO.com, the amazing display pieces have made their way to shopDisney too.

Ravensburger Announces Star Wars Expansion of Villainous Franchise with Power of the Dark Side Coming in August

This summer, Ravensburger is expanding their line of Villainous board games to include Star Wars with Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side. This new edition of the fan favorite series will follow similar game play and will feature some of the galaxy’s darkest antagonists.

New Mickey, Minnie, and Fantasyland PANDORA Charms and Accessories Arrive on shopDisney

Sometimes you just want to share your Disney love with everyone you meet and the best way to do that is with jewelry! PANDORA is ready to help you elevate your style with new Disney themed charms, necklaces, bracelets and earrings that are as magical as they are beautiful.

Scentsy Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Cinderella Castle and Fragrance Pre-Order Begins March 8th

Scentsy, the official fragrance products of the Walt Disney World Resort, is joining the Happiest Celebration on Earth with the upcoming release of a Cinderella Castle 50th Anniversary wax warmer and “EARidescent” fragrance.

Boba Fett and Luke Skywalker Funko Soda Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

You can never have too much Funko Soda! Star Wars fans can start making room in their collections for the latest figures to arrive on Entertainment Earth themed to the characters of Boba Fett and Luke Skywalker.

Second Collection of "Spidey and His Amazing Friends" Apparel Launched by Maisonette

Maisonette, the online marketplace for the best baby and kids products, announced the launch of their second, 11-piece, capsule collection in collaboration with Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

Disney and UNIQLO Launch Spring 2022 Collection of Mickey Mouse T-Shirts

Every day is a good day to celebrate Mickey Mouse and with a variety of bright graphic T-shirts from UNIQLO, you’ll never run out of stylish options. Disney and Uniqlo have teamed up again for a new series of shirts inspired by our favorite global icon.

