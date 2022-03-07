Dazzling New Mickey, Minnie, and Fantasyland PANDORA Charms and Accessories Arrive on shopDisney

Sometimes you just want to share your Disney love with everyone you meet and the best way to do that is with jewelry! PANDORA is ready to help you elevate your style with new Disney themed charms, necklaces, bracelets and earrings that are as magical as they are beautiful.

What’s Happening:

Disney and PANDORA go hand in hand and their lovely assortment of jewelry is the perfect way for fans to incorporate Disney into their daily and special occasion looks.

Among the new charms and accessories is an elegant series inspired by: Fantasyland/Sleeping Beauty Castle Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse

The characters and icons included are featured across a variety of styles such as necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and charms.

These new PANDORA jewelry selections sell for $50.00-$150.00 and are now available on shopDisney

Links to individual items can be found below.

Fantasyland

Fantasyland Castle Earrings by Pandora Jewelry – $70.00

Sleeping Beauty Castle Charm by Pandora Jewelry – $80.00

Fantasyland Castle Necklace by Pandora Jewelry – $150.00

Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse Icon 2022 Charm by Pandora Jewelry – $70.00

Mickey Mouse ''Be Yourself'' Charm by Pandora Jewelry – $60.00

Minnie Mouse

Minnie Mouse Icon Bracelet by Pandora Jewelry – $115.00

Mickey and Minnie

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Icon Charm by Pandora Jewelry – $70.00

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Heart Padlock Charm by Pandora Jewelry – $85.00

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Plane Charm by Pandora Jewelry – $50.00

Mickey and Minnie Kissing Charm by Pandora Jewelry – $60.00