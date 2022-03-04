D23 Exclusive Limited Edition “Turning Red” Pin Coming to shopDisney March 7th

A new Pixar movie means a new exclusive collectible pin for D23 Gold Members. That’s right, a special Turning Red pin is coming to shopDisney next week and will make a great addition to any Disney collection!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

As Pixar fans get ready for the Disney+ Turning Red , D23 the Official Disney Fan Club

, Celebrate Turning Red and add to your ever-growing pin collection with this specialty piece designed just for D23!

The enamel pin features 13 year old Meilin Lee in her panda form grabbing at her face and looking terrified. And you would be too if you just learned you had the ability to POOF into a giant panda!

The pin sells for $24.99 and is limited to two per member. Edition size is 750.

D23 Gold Members can shop for the limited edition collectible on shopDisney on March 7th starting at 7am PT.

Check back soon for a link to the pin.

Good to Know:

D23 Exclusive pin is available while supplies last. To purchase, guests must log in to shopDisney.com

Become a D23 Member:

You love Disney as much as anyone else, so why not make it official? Become a D23 Member! Fans can join on shopDisney Individual Membership ($99.99) Duo Membership ($129.99)



Turning Red is directed by Domee Shi (Academy Award-winning director of the short film “Bao.”) and produced by Lindsey Collins and will stream exclusively on Disney+ on March 11th.