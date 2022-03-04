WDW 50 Stitch on People Mover Funko Exclusive Now Available

Funko continues the celebration of Walt Disney World with their exclusive Stitch on the People Mover Pop! figure! Commemorate the resort’s 50th anniversary with a fun collectible showcasing one of Magic Kingdom’s best attractions and one of Disney’s most loveable characters.

Are you ready for a new Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary exclusive from Funko? The company has just released a People Mover Pop! to add to your collection featuring Stitch from Lilo & Stitch .

. This adorable Pop! shows us what a tour of Tomorrowland would look like for our blue alien friend (RIP Stitch’s Great Escape) as he travels the futuristic transport.

The Peoplemover Stitch is Pop! pairs perfectly with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Pluto

Stitch on the People Mover is available now exclusively on Funko.com and sells for $15.

Purchase quantities are limited to 2 per person. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Stitch On The Peoplemover – Walt Disney World 50th – $15.00

