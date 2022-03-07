Second Collection of “Spidey and His Amazing Friends” Apparel Launched by Maisonette

Maisonette, the online marketplace for the best baby and kids products, announced the launch of their second, 11-piece, capsule collection in collaboration with Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

Following the success of the first drop, the spring collection was designed with kids in mind; all fabrics are soft and easy to wear and feature an assortment of mix and matchable separates that both children and parents will love.

Exclusive to maisonette.com

The graphics are made up of playful metallic inks and the design was heavily influenced by retro boxing gear and varsity sports.

The collection is primarily made up of jersey, french terry, athletic mesh and nylon fabrics. The offerings are geared towards children ages two to eight years old and underscores the meaning of friendship and everyday heroic efforts, small and large.

Just in time for spring, the fun athletic-inspired capsule collection includes graphic t-shirts, boxing shorts, terry rompers, pajama sets, lightweight jackets and more with prices ranging from $26 to $62.

What they’re saying: