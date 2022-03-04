Photos: Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2022 Merchandise

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival began today, March 4th, and of course, the Festival comes along with some fun new merchandise exclusive to the event!

All of the Festival merchandise can be found at a special booth just outside The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure.

Delicious Disney, a recipe book by Pam Brandon, is available to purchase.

An excellent pair of Minnie Mouse ears featuring various California Adventure icons.

The same designs can be found on this excellent Spirit Jersey.

This year’s regular event T-Shirt.

Similar designs are also included on this overstuffed hat.

You can find the same design on the back of this hoodie.

This shirt reads “Golden State of Mind” and features Grizzly Peak in the background.

A selection of limited edition pins.

Various glasses and mugs are available featuring the Food & Wine logo.

Different California Adventure icons feature all over this apron.

The last thing you can get featuring the icons is this lovely coaster.

Artist sketches with the Food & Wine logo are also available to purchase, such as this one of Snow White.