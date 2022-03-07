Ariel’s Underwater Palace LEGO Set Splashes on to shopDisney

Dive under the sea and explore the magic of Atlantica with LEGO’s Ariel’s Underwater Palace set! Fans of all ages will love the colorful abode that features a slide element, bright turrets and plenty of cute accessories.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- LEGO and Disney’s The Little Mermaid have come together for a brand new set that’s fun to build then use for hours of imaginative play.
- shopDisney is home to hundreds of themed toys and collectibles for all Disney fans their LEGO offerings are no different.
- Ariel's Underwater Palace set by LEGO features 498 pieces and includes mini-doll figures and their marine pals too.
- The LEGO Ariel’s Underwater Palace set is available now on shopDisney. A link to the item can be found below.
LEGO Ariel's Underwater Palace 43207 – $89.99
- 498 pieces
- Includes Ariel, Arista and King Triton LEGO mini-doll figures, plus Sebastian and Flounder LEGO animal figures
- Includes a palace with a slide, movable furniture, large and small dolphin chariots, plus plenty of accessories
- Ages 6+
- Palace: 11'' H x 12 1/5'' W x 4 3/4'' D