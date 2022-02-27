Aurora Disney Designer Collection Doll Comes to shopDisney March 8th

The Disney Designer Collection is back and this year the dolls are inspired by the Ultimate Princess Celebration. Throughout 2021 and into 2022, 15 collectible dolls along with a matching pin will be released on a monthly basis and the next doll featured is Aurora.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Designer Collection is proud to introduce the Ultimate Princess Celebration, a limited-edition series of dolls carefully crafted by artists across The Walt Disney Company.
- Aurora is the sixth doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Victoria Hamilton
- Hamilton has been a lifelong Disney fan and pursued her dream of working for the company and creating special memories for guests.
- This design captures Aurora’s inspirational nature and her genuine beauty while embracing signature elements such as the blue and pink color of her dress that the fairies argued over!
- The edition size has not been announced yet, but previous dolls have had edition sizes of 9,700-10,000.
- The doll retails for $129.99.
- The Disney Designer Collection Aurora Doll will be available on shopDisney on March 8th at 7am PT; the companion pin will be available after the doll’s release.
- Check back soon for a link to the doll.
Doll
Disney Designer Collection:
- This incredible series of dolls will reimagine the iconic looks of 15 Disney Princesses into beautiful high fashion styles that are as unique and special as the ladies themselves.
- Upcoming Disney Princesses in the series include:
- Merida (Brave)
- Moana (Moana)
- Snow White (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs)
- Rapunzel (Tangled)
- Belle (Beauty and the Beast)
Previous releases featured:
- Jasmine (Aladdin)
- Pocahontas (Pocahontas)
- Ariel (The Little Mermaid)
- Mulan (Mulan)
- Tiana (The Princess and the Frog)