Aurora Disney Designer Collection Doll Comes to shopDisney March 8th

The Disney Designer Collection is back and this year the dolls are inspired by the Ultimate Princess Celebration. Throughout 2021 and into 2022, 15 collectible dolls along with a matching pin will be released on a monthly basis and the next doll featured is Aurora.

Aurora is the sixth doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Victoria Hamilton

Hamilton has been a lifelong Disney fan and pursued her dream of working for the company and creating special memories for guests.

This design captures Aurora’s inspirational nature and her genuine beauty while embracing signature elements such as the blue and pink color of her dress that the fairies argued over!

The edition size has not been announced yet, but previous dolls have had edition sizes of 9,700-10,000.

The doll retails for $129.99.

The Disney Designer Collection Aurora Doll will be available on shopDisney on March 8th at 7am PT; the companion pin will be available after the doll’s release.

Upcoming Disney Princesses in the series include: Merida ( Brave ) Moana ( Moana ) Snow White ( Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs ) Rapunzel ( Tangled ) Belle ( Beauty and the Beast )



