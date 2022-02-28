Pixar’s “Turning Red” Release Paused in Russia

Statement from The Walt Disney Company in response to the crisis in Ukraine: pic.twitter.com/avf6HoECPt — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) March 1, 2022

What’s Happening:

Pixar’s latest film, Turning Red, will not be released in Russia as a response to the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis that followed and is ongoing.

The news was announced in a tweet from the official Walt Disney Company Twitter account, where they say the release of other theatrical films will be paused, but didn't name any other titles aside from Pixar's Turning Red, which is set to be released on March 11th stateside exclusively on Disney+

In the tweet, the statement from the Walt Disney Company reads: “Given the unprovoked invasion and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar. We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantimes, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees. – The Walt Disney Company”

, we are introduced to Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. And if that weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited, she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Sandra Oh lends her voice to Mei’s protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming. The voice cast also includes Ava Morse, Hyein Park, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Orion Lee, Wai Ching Ho, Tristan Allerick Chen, Lori Tan Chinn, Mia Tagano, Sherry Cola, Lillian Lim, James Hong, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi, Sasha Roiz, Addie Chandler and Lily Sanfelippo.

GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriters Billie Eilish and FINNEAS wrote three songs for the film’s fictional band, 4*Town, and Grammy, Oscar and Emmy-winning Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson ( Black Panther, The Mandalorian ) is composing the score.

You can catch Turning Red here in the States when it debuts exclusively Disney+