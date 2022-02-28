Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for February 28

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

shopDisney

Dooney & Bourke Disney Steeds Collection Trots to shopDisney

Stomp your hooves and shake your mane because the Dooney & Bourke Disney Steeds collection has arrived on shopDisney! Guests can bring home the three piece series (and MagicBand) that celebrates the noble horses from your favorite Disney movies.

Embrace Your Inner Panda with New "Turning Red" Merchandise on shopDisney

We’re going crazy with anticipation for Pixar’s new movie Turning Red and it seems that shopDisney wants in on the fun too! While there are plenty of fantastic looks to choose from, one of the best looks is the bright red hooded robe so you can low-key step into panda mode right at home!

Thomas Kinkade Studio Celebrates Magic Kingdom with Limited Edition "Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary" Artwork

Throughout the year, Disney is continuing to commemorate this special milestone with unique merchandise, collectibles and memorabilia. Today shopDisney added an enchanting Thomas Kinkade Studio picture to their fine art collection that captures the wonder and energy of Magic Kingdom at night.

New Tommy Bahama Summer Styles Arrive on shopDisney

Are you dreaming of the days when you bask in the sunshine and just relax? If that’s you, we know how that feels and we’re already thinking about our vacation wardrobe! Look your absolute Disney best with the latest clothing collection from Tommy Bahama that just arrived on shopDisney.

Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly

Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly Heads to the Hundred Acre Wood for Winnie the Pooh Collection

A new collection of clothing has arrived at Stitch Shoppe themed to Winnie the Pooh! With the spring season right around the corner, Loungefly is helping fans prepare for the change with a cute series that’s a little bit chic and entirely playful.

Coming Soon

March Disney Parks Wishables: Muppet*Vision 3D Plush Coming to shopDisney on March 2nd

Disney is inviting fans to join them for a Salute to all Wishables, but mostly the Muppets as the next wave of micro pals are themed to the one and only Muppet*Vision 3D at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Aurora Disney Designer Collection Doll Comes to shopDisney March 8th

This lovely Aurora (aka Sleeping Beauty) doll gets her look from designer Victoria Hamilton. It was Hamilton’s lifelong dream to work for Disney and help to create unforgettable memories for guests. For this design, she captures Aurora’s inspirational nature and her genuine beauty.

In Stock!

Celebrate Life Day with New Star Wars Merchandise Collections Coming to Disney Parks, shopDisney

The Blue Orb Life Day Mug and Starbucks mug featuring Chewbacca have made their way to shopDisney. Originally, both designs were only available at Disney Parks. Add these commemorative items to your collection today.

Pick of the Day

“Cuddle-up to our soft stuffed Baymax for compassionate care and comfort throughout the daily adventure of life. This big plush robot is sure to cure what ails 'em!”

Baymax Plush – Big Hero 6 – Medium 12 1/2''

