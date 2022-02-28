Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly Heads to the Hundred Acre Wood for Winnie the Pooh Collection

by | Feb 28, 2022 1:57 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Did you know that in addition to fantastic bags and accessories, Loungefly has their own clothing line? Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly is the company’s adorable online clothing boutique that offers trendy fashions in inclusive sizes and their latest collection is inspired by Winnie the Pooh.

(via Loungefly.com)

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • A new collection of clothing has arrived at Stitch Shoppe themed to Winnie the Pooh! With the spring season right around the corner, Loungefly is helping fans prepare for the change with a cute series that’s a little bit chic and entirely playful.
  • Explore every corner of the Hundred Acre Wood and look great doing it with a Loungefly dress, skirt or top that features a blue sky design and Winnie the Pooh floating on a red balloon hunting for hunny!
  • But that’s not all! There’s a Stitch Shoppe exclusive red balloon crossbody bag that is beyond cute and deserves a spot in your Disney wardrobe.
  • Adding to the fun, each item comes with a matching Disney Winnie the Pooh Honey pin (1.5-inches) that is only available with this Disney Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly collection.
Disney Winnie the Pooh Honey pin only available through this Stitch Shoppe collection!

  • The collection is available in sizes ranging from XS-4X, making it easy for all fashionistas to express themselves the Loungefly way.
  • Not sure what size is right for you, Loungefly notes that their Stitch Shoppe sizes are very specific and guests should follow the sizing guides for each item of clothing they purchase.
  • Winnie the Pooh Stitch Shoppe styles sell for $35.00-$100.00 and are available now on the Loungefly website.
  • Links to individual items can be found below.


Stitch Shoppe Winnie the Pooh Laci Dress – $100.00


Stitch Shoppe Winnie the Pooh Piglet Kelly Fashion Top – $35.00


Stitch Shoppe Winnie the Pooh Sandy Skirt – $75.00


Exclusive – Stitch Shoppe Winnie the Pooh Crossbody Bag – $95.00

Additional Styles:

If you love what you see here and want more, check out our Loungefly archives for merchandise, articles and news.

 
 
