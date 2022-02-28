ESPN Launches Andscape, Rebranded Expansion of The Undefeated

Andscape, a multi-media platform dedicated to embracing and sharing the full range of Black culture and identity, launched today as a rebranded and expanded version of The Undefeated. Andscape, part of the ESPN portfolio, will be a content creator for The Walt Disney Company, encompassing an editorial unit with a robust website, a book publishing arm, a film and television division, and a music publishing group — all with the shared mission of uniting, entertaining, inspiring, and connecting audiences through a Black lens.

The brand Andscape reflects the platform’s vision to provide its audience with more expansive coverage of current events, music, food, fashion, tech, personal finance, parenting and travel, in addition to continuing The Undefeated’s foundation in sports.

Andscape is focused on being inspirational for and inclusive of the entire Black audience, with a particular focus on younger consumers from Generation Z and the Millennial generation.

Andscape is for anyone inspired by the Black point of view, with content that crosses racial, ethnic, and experiential lines to welcome audiences and consumers who find inspiration at the intersections of Black culture.

The Andscape platform will regularly feature new content across its website and YouTube channel, and will also be a content originator in the form of signature films, digital content, and books for other platforms.

On March 7, the first Andscape short film, Starkeisha, directed by Mo McRae and inspired by the Music For The Movement EPs, will stream as an Original film from Andscape on Hulu

The visual album is a journey of a young Black woman thrust into a fantastical world of Blackness.

The Andscape YouTube channel will be home to a new weekly show, Logged In , hosted by Domonique Foxworth.

, hosted by Domonique Foxworth. Launching on March 4, the former NFL star will examine the rich history behind ‘Black Twitter’ and the contribution of Black creativity across the social media landscape.

The channel will also feature entertainment reporter Kelley Carter’s Another Act , a weekly show focusing on Black Hollywood.

, a weekly show focusing on Black Hollywood. Additionally, Andscape.com will include new content daily about the Black gaze on the world from Pulitzer Prize finalist Soraya Nadia McDonald, who will take a dive into everything from the history of name-changing among Black Americans, to South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley’s decision to give more than 70 Black female coaches a piece of her championship net, to the evolution of NBA tattoos and more.

Andscape will assume the platform, social handles and other digital channels of The Undefeated, which was launched in May 2016 as a content initiative to explore the intersection of sports, race and culture. Andscape will continue and expand on The Undefeated’s legacy of creating innovative long-form and short-form storytelling, investigation, original reporting, and provocative commentary to enlighten and entertain audiences inspired by the Black lens on the world while seeking a more holistic representation of Black life – the new, the cool, the real, the important and the fun.

