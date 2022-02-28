“Doctor Strange” Star Benedict Cumberbatch Honored with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Doctor Strange may be the Sorcerer Supreme, but until today, he didn’t have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. That changed today when Benedict Cumberbatch received the prestigious honor.

Benedict Cumberbatch received the 2,714th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today.

The accomplished actor has appeared as Doctor Strange in five different Marvel Disney+ Marvel’s What If …? .

. He is also known for his roles in Sherlock , The Grinch and The Hobbit franchise.

, and franchise. He will soon be in the spotlight again when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters in May.

hits theaters in May. During his ceremony today, Cumberbacth was presented with this honor by writer/director J.J. Abrams and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

Watch the full ceremony in the video below:

About Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: