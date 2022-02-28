“Doctor Strange” Star Benedict Cumberbatch Honored with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Doctor Strange may be the Sorcerer Supreme, but until today, he didn’t have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. That changed today when Benedict Cumberbatch received the prestigious honor.
- Benedict Cumberbatch received the 2,714th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today.
- The accomplished actor has appeared as Doctor Strange in five different Marvel Cinematic Universe films and also voiced the character in the Disney+ series Marvel’s What If…?.
- He is also known for his roles in Sherlock, The Grinch and The Hobbit franchise.
- He will soon be in the spotlight again when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters in May.
- During his ceremony today, Cumberbacth was presented with this honor by writer/director J.J. Abrams and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
- Watch the full ceremony in the video below:
About Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:
- In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.
- Take a look at Mack’s breakdown of the new trailer and poster for the upcoming Marvel film, including all of the easter eggs and possible exciting characters set to be featured in the film.
- Hasbro has revealed a wave of Marvel Legends Series figures from the upcoming film, including a Rintrah Build-a-Figure.
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters May 6th, 2022.