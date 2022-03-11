Cakeworthy Opens Pre-Orders for New “Turning Red” Shirts Coming in April

Ahhh! Turning Red has finally arrived on Disney+ and we can barely contain our excitement! But we’re not the only ones. Cakeworthy is getting in on the fun too and has just launched pre-orders on two new styles inspired by the film.

What’s Happening:

Pop culture fashion brand, Cakeworthy is just as excited for Turning Red as the rest of us, and in honor of the film’s release, the company has introduced new fashions featuring Mei.

as the rest of us, and in honor of the film’s release, the company has introduced new fashions featuring Mei. Fans will love these bold and colorful t-shirts celebrating Mei in both her human and red panda forms.

For a cool casual look, there’s an Allover Print tee that showcases Mei expressing several emotions and being a total teenager!

Stay calm and warm in an aqua colored long sleeve top that reminds wearers to “find your happy place.” The back of the shirt showcases a meditating panda Mei who is at complete peace with who she is.

Both tops are available for pre-order at Cakeworthy.com and are expected to shop on or before April 15th.

Links to individual items can be found below.

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red AOP T-Shirt—Cakeworthy – $29.95

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red Long Sleeve T-Shirt—Cakeworthy – $34.95

Turning Red is directed by Domee Shi (Academy Award-winning director of the short film “Bao.”) and produced by Lindsey Collins and is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.