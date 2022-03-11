Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 97: Star Wars and Education with Adam Rauscher

Date: March 11th, 2021 (recorded March 10th)

“Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino is joined by his old friend and current high school film studies teacher Adam Rauscher for a discussion of the effect George Lucas and his cinematic output has had on the field of education. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

