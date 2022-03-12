TV Review: Hulu’s “The Girl from Plainville”

by | Mar 12, 2022 11:00 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

We repeat history in hopes that it doesn’t repeat itself and I imagine that was the intention behind adapting the true story of Michelle Carter as a series. Premiering on Hulu on March 29th and based on an Esquire article, The Girl from Plainville dramatizes the “Texting suicide” case of an attention-starved teenager. It’s a sad story and one that becomes increasingly difficult to watch while also being addictive.

(Hulu)

(Hulu)

Elle Fanning stars as Michelle Carter, a girl who engages in a primarily text-based relationship with a boy named Conrad “Coco” Roy III (Colton Ryan). Told nonlinearly, the series begins with a few text exchanges, with Michelle asking Coco if he’s doing it, if he’s finally killing himself. It then jumps to her coming downstairs sobbing to her parents that her boyfriend died, causing them to question who she’s even talking about.

Each episode opens with a disclaimer about the fact that while the events that inspired the series are true, creative liberties have been taken. It’s unclear where the line between reenactment and factionalized moments are drawn, but it can be assumed that they are the most revealing of moments for Michelle. Elle Fanning is incredible in the role, playing coy with her friends while also showing hints of the character's inner mechanisms. A scene in the third episode where she rehearses a speed she lifted from Glee in front of a mirror makes Fanning a cinch for at least an Emmy nomination for the series.

Portraying Coco’s parents are Chloë Sevigny as Lynn Roy and Norbert Leo Butz Conrad “Co” Roy II. Part of the reason the series becomes so addictive is watching them respond to their deceased son’s girlfriend suddenly inserting herself into their lives after Coco commits suicide. And with an investigator having noticed a peculiar text exchange on the boy’s cellphone with a girl who encouraged his suicide, you are essentially waiting for the shoe to inevitably drop.

Because the narrative jumps around, audiences get to piece the full story together as the show plays out. Ultimately, The Girl from Plainville was created as entertainment, born from a heartbreaking tragedy. That fact is a little troublesome, but if it ultimately prevents something like this from happening again, there’s a silver lining to your guilt as you find yourself watching and enjoying the limited series. It also provides an avenue for talking about mental health and the importance of suicide prevention programs.

I give The Girl from Plainville 4 out of 5 nods to Glee.

The Girl from Plainville premieres on March 29th on Hulu.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed