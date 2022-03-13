Disney/Pixar “Turning Red” Scentsy Collection Launches March 14th

Disney+ subscribers are falling in love with Meilin from Pixar’s Turning Red and they can soon bring home their very own scented Red Panda Mei plush from Scentsy! Releasing on Monday, March 14th, between 9:30 and 10:30 am PT, fans can bring home the adorable Scentsy Buddy and a new Turning Red fragrance.

Typically priced around $40 with a Scent Pak included, Scentsy Buddies are cuddly plush characters with a zippered compartment on their back. A beaded scented bag, known as a Scent Pak, goes inside and can be replaced when the scent fades. Red Panda Mei includes the brand’s signature details, like multi-sensory corrugated arms and legs and reflective eyes.

The Turning Red fragrance is fruity and bright, with notes of pomegranate, cherry, sugar cane, and orange. In addition to the Scent Pak ($7.50), the fragrance will also be available as a Scentsy Bar, wax cubes compatible with any Scentsy Warmer.

How to Order

Scentsy products can only be ordered through a certified Scentsy Consultant. If you don’t have one, I recommend Trista. Click here to buy Scentsy products from her store and you can learn more about Scentsy products from her website, ScentsWarmers.com.