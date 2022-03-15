4K/Blu-Ray Review: Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” Includes a Feature-Length Making Of Documentary

by | Mar 15, 2022 12:49 PM Pacific Time

Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated adaptation of West Side Story snaps its fingers onto home video, now available 4K Ultra-HD, Blu-Ray, DVD, and Digital. Based on the Tony-winning stage musical which inspired a previous award-winning film adaptation, the story is the same, but the approach is distinctly 21st century. With actual Latinx actors in the roles and minor changes that bring forward themes that have become more relevant with the passage of time, Spielberg proves that the property was worth revisiting.

(20th Century Studios)

(20th Century Studios)

Rival street gangs are at war, with the predominantly white Jets facing off against the Purerto Rican-American Sharks. On either side is Tony (Ansel Elgort), a former Jets member who is turning his life around, and Maria (Rachel Zegler), the beautiful sister of the head of the Sharks. When the two star-crossed lovers meet, a contemporized Shakespearean tragedy unfolds.

With brilliant cinematography that celebrates the legacy of movie musicals while incorporating new technologies, the updated West Side Story is a visual feast. Choreography from the original show is paired with new staging techniques, resetting splashy big numbers like “America” from a rooftop in the original film to the vibrant streets in this version. And with phenomenal acting performances across the board, including Ariana DeBose, who has already racked up a list of awards and nominations for her portrayal of Anita, every moment of the film is captivating.

On home video, West Side Story is accompanied by just one bonus feature worth mentioning, but it’s a big one. A feature-length documentary takes audiences behind the scenes to learn more about this adaptation, its origins, and production. This review covers the 4K/Blu-Ray/Digital combo-pack, branded as an “Ultimate Collector’s Edition.”

Bonus Features

  • The Stories of West Side Story (1:36:53) – A comprehensive making-of documentary feature that takes viewers through the making of the film in story order, starting with a prologue about why Steven Spielberg wanted to put his stamp on the classic. The cast and creative team discuss their experiences in all aspects of filmmaking, including casting, rehearsals, location shooting, costumes, and more.
  • The Songs – Jump to any song from the film, essentially a music-only version of chapter selection.
    • Prologue
    • La Borinqueña
    • Jet Song
    • Something’s Coming
    • The Dance at the Gym
    • Maria
    • Balcony Scene (Tonight)
    • America
    • Gee, Officer Krupke
    • One Hand, One Heart
    • Cool
    • Tonight (Quintet)
    • The Rumble
    • I Feel Pretty
    • Somewhere
    • A Boy Like That/I Have a Love

Video

West Side Story looks glorious on 4K, a film with a wide color spectrum and lots of little details. Musical numbers pop off the screen, with the bright and bold colors of “America” becoming a visual highlight of the transfer. Likewise, Spielberg uses some artistically dark shots, moments of almost black-and-white contrast for suspense. 4K adopters won’t want to miss this presentation.

Sound

The 4K disc includes an immersive Dolby Atmos mix, which gets bumped down to a 7.1 DTS-HD MA mix on Blu-Ray, both of which sound great. The incredible score becomes immersive through the rear speakers, but sound effects also travel around the room. Both discs also include a stereo descriptive audio track, and French (5.1) and Spanish (5.1 on BD, 7.1 on 4K) language options.

Packaging & Design

West Side Story arrives on 4K in a standard black blu-ray case with a slipcover. Inserts include a digital copy code through Movies Anywhere (also redeemable for Disney Movie Insiders points) and a flier for Disney Movie Club. The 4K disc contains artwork while the Blu-Ray disc is solid blue. Both discs are housed on the interior of either side of the case.

The menu features animated shadows cast on a brick building set to an instrumental version of “Somewhere.” Only the Blu-Ray disc contains bonus features and the Extras menu is automatically open when it loads. There are no previews on either disc.

Final Thoughts

West Side Story is captivating and deserving of every award and nomination it receives. Steven Spielberg proves himself to be a master at the movie musical genre and the home video release wins with excellent picture and sound, plus a full-length making-of documentary.

Amazon.com: West Side Story (Feature) [4K UHD]

 
 
