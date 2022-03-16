Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for March 16th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

shopDisney

New Tomorrowland Styles From Loungefly and Disney

We love it when Loungefly celebrates Disney Parks on their bags and accessories, and we especially love their latest Disneyland themed design. The new bag is inspired by the Tomorrowland wall right down to its spectrum of colors that change as light hits it.

Splash into Springtime with Family Swimwear from shopDisney

Do you have plans to hit the beach this summer? Hang out at the local pool? Take a Disney Cruise? However you splash and play during the year, you can find cute swim styles for the family on shopDisney including designs featuring Mickey, Minnie and Stitch.

Mickey Mouse Homestead Kitchen Collection Brings the Vacation Vibes to You

You don’t have to be on vacation to feel like you’re on vacation and shopDisney has a variety of ways to turn your home into an island oasis. A new Homestead Kitchen collection has made its way to shopDisney that will bring the fun of endless summer days to the heart of your house.

Stitch Crashes Disney Series 11 Now Available on shopDisney

Here we go! Head off to Neverland with Stitch for this Peter Pan inspired collection. Stitch has traded in his signature blue coloring for a few shades of green that are reminiscent of the dark tree foliage and Tinker Bell’s chartreuse dress. The pattern features icons of Peter, compasses, Skull Island, the pirate ship, and anchors. And if we’re not mistaken, it looks like Stitch has found some Tink-esque wings so he can fly!

Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Teams with Disney for “The Little Mermaid” Collection

“Look at this stuff, isn’t it neat?” Vera Bradley has launched a new Disney inspired collection of bags and accessories this time themed to The Little Mermaid.

Funko

Funko Exclusive Infinity Killmonger Pop! Figure Now Available

Who here loves Funko exclusives? We do! Starting today, Funko is launching a new Pop! collectible that is sure to appeal to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. We’re talking about Infinity Killmonger from the Disney+ series What If…?

Coming Soon

Disney x RockLove Jack Skellington Inspired Collection Launches on March 17th

The new Disney X RockLove collection will have fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas bearing grins as wide as a jack-o-lantern’s. Why? Because this series is themed to Jack Skelling aka the Pumpkin King! RockLove will debut the new styles on March 17th at 9am PT.

Pick of the Day

“Crafted in a two-tone stainless steel design, this elegant timepiece features a silver tone Mickey Mouse on the bold blue face.”

Mickey Mouse Two-Tone Watch – Adults | shopDisney – $99.95

