“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for March 15th

Barely Necessities Episode 68 – March 15th, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

We jump right in with the new Pixar x Robert Graham Collection, BaubleBar's Semi Annual Sale, a pet collection from Harry Barker, a spotlight on Turning Red merchandise, new Tomorrowland Loungefly and Vera Bradley’s The Little Mermaid Collection. Marvel gives us exclusives at Entertainment Earth including a Captain America Pop! and Wolverine action figure. We also chat about Marvel's collaboration with the The Princes Trust for fashions inspired by the Avengers.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

"Up," "Cars 2," "Toy Story" Featured in High Fashion Pixar x Robert Graham Collection

Fans of high fashion and Disney will love the newly released Pixar x Robert Graham collection that celebrates three favorite films and Pixar’s famous icon Luxo Jr.

Stock Up and Save 20% on Disney Jewelry During BaubleBar's Semi-Annual Sale

Do you know what’s better than buying Disney jewelry and accessories? Buying Disney jewelry and accessories on sale! BaubleBar is hosting their semi annual sale offering savings of 20% off your entire order including their incredible assortment of Disney designs.

Harry Barker + Disney Collection Brings Mickey and Pluto to New Line of Pet Essentials

Well how is this for doggone cute? Harry Barker and Disney have collaborated on a classic collection of pet essentials themed to Mickey Mouse and Friends.

We Want the Panda! "Turning Red" Merchandise Spotlight

At long last, Pixar’s Turning Red has officially made its debut on Disney+ and we can barely handle our excitement! In addition to watching the movie on repeat we’re having fun browsing the latest merchandise offerings from all over the internet. Brands like shopDisney, Jay Franco, Little Golden Book and even Emoji Blitz are bringing the magic of this movie to fans in a variety of ways.

New Tomorrowland Styles From Loungefly and Disney

We love it when Loungefly celebrates Disney Parks on their bags and accessories, and we especially love their latest Disneyland themed design. The new bag is inspired by the Tomorrowland wall right down to its spectrum of colors that change as light hits it.

Vera Bradley Teams with Disney for "The Little Mermaid" Collection

A little crab told us it’s hotter under the water and fashion brand Vera Bradley has taken that as a cue for the latest Disney collection! Launching today are adorable new patterns themed to The Little Mermaid that will have fans flipping their fins in delight

Entertainment Earth Exclusive Captain America Prototype Shield Funko Pop!

Decades before the Avengers initiative took shape, Steve Rogers proved he had the mettle to be a hero when he volunteered to take the super soldier serum and become Captain America. Now Funko has captured one of the most iconic moments from Captain America: The First Avenger in a new Pop! figure.

Previews Exclusive "X-Men: The Animated Series" Wolverine Figure Available for Pre-Order

Listen bub, your X-Men collection is looking a little sad, but you can change that. A new Previews exclusive X-Men: The Animated Series Wolverine figure is now available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and is sure to be the keystone piece in your Marvel display.

Marvel and The Prince's Trust Partner for New Collection Inspired by The Avengers

Today, Marvel announced the exclusive launch of its first-ever Marvel & The Prince’s Trust collection, created in collaboration with the youth charity and taking inspiration from The Avengers.

Add to Your Shopping List

Dooney & Bourke Orange Bird Collection Flits Over to shopDisney

Each year Dooney & Bourke designs a special collection for the Flower & Garden Festival and for 2022, their muse was the always adorable Orange Bird!

Dooney & Bourke Pixar Maps Collection Combines Fashion Elegance with Movie Fun

If you haven’t yet found the Dooney & Bourke Disney design that‘s best for you, the good news is they’re constantly debuting fun new patterns that are full of charms and Disney magic. Maybe this fantastic Pixar Maps Collection that arrived on shopDisney will be the design that makes its way to your wardrobe.

Awesome Previews Exclusive Iron Man Hall of Armor Funko Pop! Figures Available at Entertainment Earth

It’s a good day to be a Marvel collector as a variety of new offerings have popped up for pre-order at Entertainment Earth. Among the awesome figures and display pieces are two Previews exclusive deluxe Iron Man Funko Pop! that will enhance your collection and make you the envy of your Marvel pals (unless they get them too)!

Splash into Springtime with Family Swimwear from shopDisney

Do you have plans to hit the beach this summer? Hang out at the local pool? Take a Disney Cruise? However you splash and play during the year, you can find cute swim styles for the family on shopDisney including designs featuring Mickey, Minnie and Stitch.

Mickey Mouse Homestead Kitchen Collection Brings the Vacation Vibes to You

You don’t have to be on vacation to feel like you’re on vacation and shopDisney has a variety of ways to turn your home into an island oasis. A new Homestead Kitchen collection has made its way to shopDisney that will bring the fun of endless summer days to the heart of your house.

Disney/Pixar "Turning Red" Scentsy Collection Launches March 14th

Disney+ subscribers are falling in love with Meilin from Pixar’s Turning Red and they can soon bring home their very own scented Red Panda Mei plush from Scentsy!

Cakeworthy "Turning Red" Shirts Coming in April

Ahhh! Turning Red has finally arrived on Disney+ and we can barely contain our excitement! But we’re not the only ones. Cakeworthy is getting in on the fun too and has just launched pre-orders on two new styles inspired by the film.

Limited Time Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Perk: Save 25% on shopDisney

One of the perks of being a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder is the receiving special discounts and offers at retailers including shopDisney. Now through March 14th, APs can save 25% on their purchase of $75 or more with the code WDW25.

