Harry Barker + Disney Collection Brings Mickey and Pluto to New Line of Pet Essentials

Harry Barker and Disney have teamed up to create a fun and playful pet collection that will surprise and delight the whole family, while being kind to the planet.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Well how is this for doggone cute? Harry Barker and Disney have collaborated on a classic collection of pet essentials themed to Mickey Mouse and Friends.
- Four legged friends will find relaxation and fun on the assortment of offerings that include:
- Pet Beds
- Pet Pillows
- Food Bowls
- Sweaters
- Collars
- Bandanas
- Paw Socks
- Blanket
- Chew Toys
- Harry Barker notest that this new “offers a spin on our favorite, well-made toys, beds, bins and containers combining iconic Disney characters with a charming vintage flair.”
- Not only are the designs adorable, guests will appreciate that Harry Barker uses quality and sustainable products that will last and have a positive impact on the planet.
- The full Harry Barker Disney Collection is available on HarryBarker.com and coming soon to Amazon.
- Products sell for $8.00-$130.00. Links to our favorite items can be found below.
Beds
Modern Mickey Ortho Lounger – Harry Barker
Vintage Mickey Envelope Bed – Harry Barker
Sweaters and Hoodies
Classic Mickey Hoodie – Harry Barker
Vintage Mickey Pajamas – Harry Barker
Food Storage and Snacks
Neutral Mickey Dog Food Storage Canister – Harry Barker
Mickey Good Dog Treat Tin – Harry Barker
Toys
Tossed Mickey Bone Toy – Harry Barker
Chambray Pluto Toy – Harry Barker
Disney Play Ball Set – Harry Barker
Collar and Socks
Mickey Chambray Collar – Harry Barker
Classic Mickey Socks – Harry Barker