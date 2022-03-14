Stock Up and Save 20% on Disney Jewelry During BaubleBar’s Semi-Annual Sale

Do you know what’s better than buying Disney jewelry and accessories? Buying Disney jewelry and accessories on sale! BaubleBar is hosting their semi annual sale offering savings of 20% off your entire order including their incredible assortment of Disney designs.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Since they’ve teamed up, BaubleBar and Disney have been a terrific pair bringing fans a beautiful collection of whimsical and charming jewelry and accessories to enhance their personal style.

Whether you’re looking to add another favorite to your jewelry box, planning the perfect gift for the Disney fanatic in your life, or treating yourself to your first BaubleBar accessory, now is the best time to shop.

As part of the sitewide* event guests can save 20% on their entire BaubleBar order the code SEMI20 .

. Bring home the gorgeous Mickey Mouse Bag Charm collection

There’s also the playful Toy Story Collection signature looks

Of course Disney and jewelry aren’t the only offerings for this sale. Fans will discover custom blankets, cute catchalls, phone cases and more as well as partnerships with celebrities such as Nina Dobrev, Tinx, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Sara Foster.

The limited time BaubleBar Semi-Annual sitewide sale

*Please note Maya Brenner collections and Gift Cards are excluded from the sale

Disney x BaubleBar Toy Story

Yee haw! The Toy Story gang is part of their own BaubleBar jewelry collection that will bring out the kid in you while delivering a playful style to match your fun personality.

Pixar Toy Story Mr. Potato Head Ring Set

Pixar Toy Story To Infinity & Beyond Earring Set

Pixar Toy Story Mr. & Mrs. Potato Head Earrings

Disney x BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Bag Charms

Seven designs, seven ways to add glam to your favorite bag, purse, or backpack. Whatever style you settle on, these unique charms feature a 360° movable head, arms, and legs.

Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm

Disney x BaubleBar Blankets

Cozy up with Mickey and Minnie Mouse thanks to colorful, customizable blankets that will be a hit with adults and kids alike.

Mickey Mouse Custom Initial Blanket – Blue

Mickey Mouse Custom Initial Blanket – Gray

Mickey Mouse Custom Blanket – Black/White

Disney x BaubleBar Jewelry

Earrings, bracelets, rings, you name it, these beautiful selections are a great way to incorporate Disney magic to your everyday look. Here are just a few selections that we love.

Friends Forever 18K Gold Sterling Silver & Cubic Zirconia Stud Set

Disney 18K Gold Sterling Silver Threader Hoops

Pluto Disney Earrings

Ariel Disney Earrings

Frog Prince Disney Earrings