Stock Up and Save 20% on Disney Jewelry During BaubleBar’s Semi-Annual Sale

by | Mar 14, 2022 12:14 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you know what’s better than buying Disney jewelry and accessories? Buying Disney jewelry and accessories on sale! BaubleBar is hosting their semi annual sale offering savings of 20% off your entire order including their incredible assortment of Disney designs.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • Since they’ve teamed up, BaubleBar and Disney have been a terrific pair bringing fans a beautiful collection of whimsical and charming jewelry and accessories to enhance their personal style.
  • Whether you’re looking to add another favorite to your jewelry box, planning the perfect gift for the Disney fanatic in your life, or treating yourself to your first BaubleBar accessory, now is the best time to shop.
  • As part of the sitewide* event guests can save 20% on their entire BaubleBar order—that’s right we said entire—with the code SEMI20.
  • Bring home the gorgeous Mickey Mouse Bag Charm collection that features the global icon decorated in colorful patterns and gems.
  • There’s also the playful Toy Story Collection, Princess inspired styles, Mickey and Friends living their best life and other signature looks.
  • Of course Disney and jewelry aren’t the only offerings for this sale. Fans will discover custom blankets, cute catchalls, phone cases and more as well as partnerships with celebrities such as Nina Dobrev, Tinx, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Sara Foster.

*Please note Maya Brenner collections and Gift Cards are excluded from the sale

Disney x BaubleBar Toy Story

Yee haw! The Toy Story gang is part of their own BaubleBar jewelry collection that will bring out the kid in you while delivering a playful style to match your fun personality.

Pixar Toy Story Mr. Potato Head Ring Set

Pixar Toy Story To Infinity & Beyond Earring Set

Pixar Toy Story Mr. & Mrs. Potato Head Earrings

Disney x BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Bag Charms

Seven designs, seven ways to add glam to your favorite bag, purse, or backpack. Whatever style you settle on, these unique charms feature a 360° movable head, arms, and legs.

Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm

Disney x BaubleBar Blankets

Cozy up with Mickey and Minnie Mouse thanks to colorful, customizable blankets that will be a hit with adults and kids alike.

Mickey Mouse Custom Initial Blanket – Blue

Mickey Mouse Custom Initial Blanket – Gray

Mickey Mouse Custom Blanket – Black/White

Disney x BaubleBar Jewelry

Earrings, bracelets, rings, you name it, these beautiful selections are a great way to incorporate Disney magic to your everyday look. Here are just a few selections that we love.

Friends Forever 18K Gold Sterling Silver & Cubic Zirconia Stud Set

Disney 18K Gold Sterling Silver Threader Hoops

Pluto Disney Earrings

Ariel Disney Earrings

Frog Prince Disney Earrings

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed