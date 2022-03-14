Stock Up and Save 20% on Disney Jewelry During BaubleBar’s Semi-Annual Sale

Do you know what’s better than buying Disney jewelry and accessories? Buying Disney jewelry and accessories on sale! BaubleBar is hosting their semi annual sale offering savings of 20% off your entire order including their incredible assortment of Disney designs.
What’s Happening:
- Since they’ve teamed up, BaubleBar and Disney have been a terrific pair bringing fans a beautiful collection of whimsical and charming jewelry and accessories to enhance their personal style.
- Whether you’re looking to add another favorite to your jewelry box, planning the perfect gift for the Disney fanatic in your life, or treating yourself to your first BaubleBar accessory, now is the best time to shop.
- As part of the sitewide* event guests can save 20% on their entire BaubleBar order—that’s right we said entire—with the code SEMI20.
- Bring home the gorgeous Mickey Mouse Bag Charm collection that features the global icon decorated in colorful patterns and gems.
- There’s also the playful Toy Story Collection, Princess inspired styles, Mickey and Friends living their best life and other signature looks.
- Of course Disney and jewelry aren’t the only offerings for this sale. Fans will discover custom blankets, cute catchalls, phone cases and more as well as partnerships with celebrities such as Nina Dobrev, Tinx, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Sara Foster.
- The limited time BaubleBar Semi-Annual sitewide sale is going on now through March 20th. Links to our favorite offerings can be found below. Happy shopping!
*Please note Maya Brenner collections and Gift Cards are excluded from the sale
Disney x BaubleBar Toy Story
Yee haw! The Toy Story gang is part of their own BaubleBar jewelry collection that will bring out the kid in you while delivering a playful style to match your fun personality.
Pixar Toy Story Mr. Potato Head Ring Set
Pixar Toy Story To Infinity & Beyond Earring Set
Pixar Toy Story Mr. & Mrs. Potato Head Earrings
Disney x BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Bag Charms
Seven designs, seven ways to add glam to your favorite bag, purse, or backpack. Whatever style you settle on, these unique charms feature a 360° movable head, arms, and legs.
Disney x BaubleBar Blankets
Cozy up with Mickey and Minnie Mouse thanks to colorful, customizable blankets that will be a hit with adults and kids alike.
Mickey Mouse Custom Initial Blanket – Blue
Mickey Mouse Custom Initial Blanket – Gray
Mickey Mouse Custom Blanket – Black/White
Disney x BaubleBar Jewelry
Earrings, bracelets, rings, you name it, these beautiful selections are a great way to incorporate Disney magic to your everyday look. Here are just a few selections that we love.
Friends Forever 18K Gold Sterling Silver & Cubic Zirconia Stud Set
Disney 18K Gold Sterling Silver Threader Hoops